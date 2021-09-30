Party endorsed, recommended candidates talk political divide at Culpeper forum

All but one of the 10 candidates running for Culpeper Town Council have now been either endorsed or recommended by one of the two major political parties even as many in the local race lament national political divisiveness.
The Culpeper County Democratic Committee released its list of five “candidate recommendations for town council” Wednesday while the local GOP introduced its slate of candidates at a forum earlier this year.
Former longtime councilman and town native Bobby Ryan has received neither endorsement or recommendation from the local Democratic or Republican Committees.
Town council races in Culpeper were historically free from political labels until a conservative takeover of the local GOP about a decade ago. Local Democrats, outnumbered, have been slow to respond to the fray, though they are being more vocal this year.
Unencumbered Ryan appeared via taped response on the big screen at the Sept. 21 Town Council candidates’ forum attended by the other nine candidates in person, all wearing face masks. The Culpeper Chamber of Commerce hosted the event at Germanna Community College.
“I’m basically a conservative, but I do not belong to the Republican Party or the Democratic Party because I do not want to be told who to vote for or what to vote for,” Ryan said in opening remarks. “Wouldn’t call myself an independent—my main concerns are the citizens of the town of Culpeper and that’s the way I vote.”
All of the 10 candidates running for four at-large seats in the Nov. 2 election mentioned or otherwise addressed impacts of divisive national politics locally during the the 75-minute forum.
Nine now have some kind of party support or backing.
Endorsed by the Culpeper County Republican Committee are David Kullivan, Fred Sapp, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short.
On the Culpeper County Democratic side, the party recently asked “the six non-aligned independent candidates” to provide responses to five questions related to town governance. Five responded—Pranas Rimeikis, Billy Yowell, Adrian Sledge, Wes Mayles and Travis Brown—but not Ryan. The local party provided the reponses to the Star-Exponent via email.
Tuesday night, the five candidates attended the Democratic committee’s general membership meeting to ask for votes and answer questions, according to the release.
“After hearing what they had to say, it is our recommendation that CCDC members living in the Town of Culpeper vote for four of any of the following five candidates,” the party said, providing the aforementioned names.
The Democratic Committee release stated it is not an official endorsement, the candidates were not running as Democrats and their positions did not precisely align with the party platform.
“However, we find all five of these candidates to be well qualified, and we believe they align with our shared values better than the opposition party’s slate. CCDC members can feel confident in voting for any of them,” the release stated.
‘I’m an independent’Brown, at 30, is the youngest of the candidates and works as a union electrician. He is also among the most passionate in railing against national divisive politics he feels are taking over in Culpeper. Like at the recent NAACP virtual forum, Brown made a point of calling out local Republicans.
The Culpeper native said he came back to the area because the community always supported him.
“We had our differences, but it never got to the point where we were divided right down the middle the way we are right now,” Brown said. “Even though Culpeper has always leaned right, it never felt like someone on the left was excluded.”
When Ed Scott was local Republican delegate and when Steve Nixon was chairman of the local Republican Party, there was tact, the candidate said.
“There were people who had conservative beliefs, but were kind. Right now in Culpeper, I don’t see that. I see two sides fighting like cats and dogs. We miss the Southern hospitality that I grew up on.
“I’m an independent. I’m nonpartisan. I want us to be able to come together and put aside our differences,” said Brown.
Republican-endorsed contenders respondSapp responded by saying this is the second time Brown has mentioned “people and their politics in town.” People who talk about divisiveness, Sapp said, are typically the ones doing the dividing.
“That’s just the way it is. It’s a buzzword—there’s no divisiveness here…what is divided is that conversation at the beginning, I grew up here, I’m from here, it goes back to…in this town are people that don’t feel like they are represented because of generational divisiveness—that’s where the problem lies,” Sapp said.
Kullivan, on the topic, acknowledged ballots for local elections do not list party affiliation for candidates. But local voters deserve to know a local candidate’s “world view” if they are going to be making decisions on their behalf, he said.
Kullivan said millions of American families “naively believed” their local governments were nonpartisan and learned a painful lesson.
“I will serve as a council member that understands the proper role of government…our rights come from God, not from government. We can do amazing things when government gets out of the way,” he said.
Democratic Party recommended candidates weigh inMayles commented the country is at a political turning point in a polarized society that allows rhetoric to dictate.
“We need elected officials who can look past party lines, don’t prioritize singular interest or political agendas, but the needs of the whole community,” he said.
Rimeikis said most of the divisiveness is on social media.
“It’s not in the trenches where we’re doing the work…it’s serious business, we’re not yelling at each other,” he said, mentioning town-county interaction committee meetings, though not recently, to discuss shared topics.
“It’s important to keep Town Council neutral. Pot-holes don’t care what your world view is—they just need it fixed,” Rimeikis said.
Of values and solutionsSchmidt, addressing the issue, said divisiveness exists in society.
“We are experiencing a very toxic political atmosphere in our nation that has spilled over into our lives,” she said.
“People are tired of it, of the editorials in the newspaper, are tired of that toxicity, want to focus more on the issues here in town and are worried about the negativity even affecting their children.”
Schmidt said she doesn’t care about political affiliation, race or religion.
“What I care about is that you’ll make a decision based on the values you hold dear,” she said.
Short said Culpeper is an amazing town with a unique culture and philosophy.
“There is a lot of divisiveness we are struggling with,” he said, adding he’s encouraged that it appears to be slowing down. “People are looking for solutions, they’re beginning to talk about finding ways to become united. I believe that’s where we are.”
Pastor, vice mayor provide viewsSledge said he’s running for Town Council to uphold the integrity of a nonpartisan Town Council.
“We have to be able to work together, do the right thing for not for political parities, but for the community,” he said.
Sledge said he can’t separate politics from the fact that he’s a pastor.
“It’s impossible, not going to even try. I want to have the same empathy as a politician. I want to care about the people, be out there with the people, cry with the people, see what their needs are,” he said.
“We are servants first,” Sledge went on. “We work for the people of Culpeper. We have an African American community here, feels like it’s not being heard, have to show that empathy, start listening to each other.”
Yowell, a Virginia Tech grad who grew up here, said he’s a local guy who has shown conservative principles during his 30 years on Town Council. If reelected, he said he would continue to provide sound judgment.
“Do we have problems in town? Of course, every community does—we are addressing those. It’s a work in progress,” he said.
“I love promoting Culpeper and meeting new citizens because they feel the same way. It’s a destination place, tourists love coming here because we provided a great downtown and community—that’s why people want to live here.”
