Party endorsed, recommended candidates talk political divide at Culpeper forum

“However, we find all five of these candidates to be well qualified, and we believe they align with our shared values better than the opposition party’s slate. CCDC members can feel confident in voting for any of them,” the release stated.

‘I’m an independent’Brown, at 30, is the youngest of the candidates and works as a union electrician. He is also among the most passionate in railing against national divisive politics he feels are taking over in Culpeper. Like at the recent NAACP virtual forum, Brown made a point of calling out local Republicans.

The Culpeper native said he came back to the area because the community always supported him.

“We had our differences, but it never got to the point where we were divided right down the middle the way we are right now,” Brown said. “Even though Culpeper has always leaned right, it never felt like someone on the left was excluded.”

When Ed Scott was local Republican delegate and when Steve Nixon was chairman of the local Republican Party, there was tact, the candidate said.

“There were people who had conservative beliefs, but were kind. Right now in Culpeper, I don’t see that. I see two sides fighting like cats and dogs. We miss the Southern hospitality that I grew up on.