Pastor appointed in open meeting to fill vacancy on Culpeper Town Council

A local pastor and community leader recognized July 4 with the town's Leadership Award has been appointed to Culpeper Town Council.

The Rev. Erick Kalenga, of His Village Church, was selected from among 13 applicants to fill the one-year vacancy on the town governing body during a special meeting Thursday night of town council.

Council conducted interviews and made the appointment in public, bucking a long tradition of a closed door process.

Effective immediately, Kalenga replaces former councilman Keith Brown on the nine-member council through Dec. 31, 2022.

Councilwoman Jamie Clancey made the motion to interview candidates in public at Thursday’s meeting in the economic development center.

“I thought it was important to be as transparent as possible through this process to minimize the perception of anything being below board. Also, it decreases the chances of someone making something up or being misleading. And why not? No one was opposed to it,” she told the Star-Exponent.

Outgoing Councilman Jon Russell has also long supported an open government process which he made a hallmark of his two terms on council.