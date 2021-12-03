Pastor appointed in open meeting to fill vacancy on Culpeper Town Council

A local pastor and community leader recognized July 4 with the town's Leadership Award has been appointed to Culpeper Town Council.
The Rev. Erick Kalenga, of His Village Church, was selected from among 13 applicants to fill the one-year vacancy on the town governing body during a special meeting Thursday night of town council.
Council conducted interviews and made the appointment in public, bucking a long tradition of a closed door process.
Effective immediately, Kalenga replaces former councilman Keith Brown on the nine-member council through Dec. 31, 2022.
Councilwoman Jamie Clancey made the motion to interview candidates in public at Thursday’s meeting in the economic development center.
“I thought it was important to be as transparent as possible through this process to minimize the perception of anything being below board. Also, it decreases the chances of someone making something up or being misleading. And why not? No one was opposed to it,” she told the Star-Exponent.
Outgoing Councilman Jon Russell has also long supported an open government process which he made a hallmark of his two terms on council.
“The whole appointment process was done in public and it was awesome. It took us two hours, but it was still awesome to be able to do everything out front,” Russell said Thursday night. “Hopefully that sets a precedent for future appointments.”
Russell had supported Fred Sapp for the appointment. Sapp ran in the November election for a seat on council, receiving the highest number of votes of losing candidates.
Russell said Kalenga would be a great addition to council.
“I look forward to seeing him serve,” Russell said.
Sapp said Kalenga was a great choice.
"Look forward to seeing what he may be able to get accomplished. I do still believe the town needs some changes to move forward into the future and will do my part to support that happening," Sapp said.
Outgoing councilman Keith Price also voted to appoint Sapp while the rest of council supported Kalenga. All 13 town residents who submitted letters of interest to fill the vacancy were in attendance at Thursday’s meeting except Whitney Grespin and Dan Jenkins, according to town clerk Kim Allen.
Outgoing Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger presented the Leadership Award to Kalenga as part of Independence Day festivities. The 2021 award stated the local pastor is known for symbolizing “The True Spirit of Culpeper.”
Kalenga is a husband, a father of three, a Star-Exponent columnist and founder and pastor of His Village Church, He was born in the Congo and raised in South Africa.
Kalenga moved to the Culpeper area 20 years ago and became an American citizen on July 4, 2016, on the steps of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello during a naturalization ceremony.
Kalenga has coached for Culpeper Soccer Association for many years, is a mentor and volunteer in Rise Up for Youth and a positivity coach for radio station WJMA.
He has organized the Leaders’ Prayer Breakfast, the National Day of Prayer and the 9/11 Prayer Service. Kalenga has served on multiple community committees, including the July Fourth event planning committee.
Town Council will make another appointment in January when Frank Reaves Jr. becomes mayor, vacating his council seat.
