Pastor appointed to fill one-year vacancy on Culpeper Town Council

A local pastor and community leader recognized July 4 with the town's Leadership Award has been appointed to Culpeper Town Council.
The Rev. Erick Kalenga, of His Village Church, was selected from among 13 applicants to fill the one-year vacancy on the town governing body during a special meeting Thursday night of town council.
Council conducted interviews in public with those seeking the position left empty when first-term councilman Keith Brown resigned in late October.
