Pastor appointed to fill one-year vacancy on Culpeper Town Council
Pastor appointed to fill one-year vacancy on Culpeper Town Council

Kalenga

At Culpeper’s July Fourth celebration, Erick Kalenga describes becoming a U.S. citizen five years earlier. He offered the event’s opening prayer and was later presented with Culpeper’s Leadership Award.

 CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT FILE

A local pastor and community leader recognized July 4 with the town's Leadership Award has been appointed to Culpeper Town Council.

The Rev. Erick Kalenga, of His Village Church, was selected from among 13 applicants to fill the one-year vacancy on the town governing body during a special meeting Thursday night of town council.

Council conducted interviews in public with those seeking the position left empty when first-term councilman Keith Brown resigned in late October.

