Pastor, coach, mentor, volunteer: Erick Kalenga honored with Leadership Award

He said the Minutemen Chapter seeks to reward individuals who “possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.”

Kalenga said he received Culpeper’s Leadership Award one day after returning to the United States from a visit with his family in Africa.

“I was very, very surprised,” Kalenga said of the recognition. “This is definitely not an award to Erick Kalenga, it’s an award to many people. There are a lot of people doing great things in Culpeper, and nothing can be done without a team—the people of my church, leaders in the community, many in the school system, 15 years in the soccer association—they’re all good partners, a good team, people with willing hearts who have the same goals.”

He said his wife, Candice, has been his greatest partner. “She has sacrificed a great deal, she let me go out and do what I do,” Kalenga said. “My amazing family, I am so thankful for them.”

The pastor said his mother would be very proud, because she sent him to America 20 years ago.

“She allowed me to come here, she gave me a blessing,” he said. “This award goes back to her, champion of my life and work as a Christian.”