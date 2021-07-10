Pastor, coach, mentor, volunteer: Erick Kalenga honored with Leadership Award

Erick Kalenga, a Culpeper religious leader and community volunteer, has been honored with the town’s second annual Leadership Award.
“Erick truly loves his community and is a symbol of the sacrifice of selfless service,” Culpeper Mayor Mike Olinger said while bestowing the award on July Fourth. “Please join me in congratulating my friend, Mr. Erick Kalenga.”
The 2021 award says Kalenga is known for symbolizing “The True Spirit of Culpeper.”
A husband, a father of three, a Star-Exponent columnist and founder and pastor of His Village Church, Kalenga was born in the Congo and raised in South Africa. He moved to the Culpeper area 20 years ago and became an American citizen on July 4, 2016, on the steps of Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello during a naturalization ceremony with 74 other people from 40 different countries.
Olinger said Kalenga, 48, has been a “tremendous advocate for our community.” He started a church, has volunteered many years as a coach for the Culpeper Soccer Association and organized numerous events, including a fall festival.
A mentor and volunteer in Rise Up for Youth and a positivity coach for radio station WJMA, Kalenga has organized the Leaders’ Prayer Breakfast, the National Day of Prayer and the 9/11 Prayer Service. He has served on multiple community committees, including the July Fourth event planning committee, the mayor said.
After receiving nominations, Culpeper’s Fourth of July Celebration Committee voted to select Kalenga. Its criteria state that the award recipient should be “A person who is doing good for others, going out of their way to help the less advantaged and elderly. It is a person who is a positive influence in the community and who has been instrumental in building up of the town ... a person who is positive and forward-thinking.”
Kalenga “puts his heart and soul” into helping those around him, Olinger said in an interview Friday.
The minister is now working with various groups to help the area’s homeless residents, the mayor said.
“I’m very glad to have him as a friend—somebody you can talk to, who’s easy to approach,” Olinger said. “He does things for the right reasons. For him, it’s not about Erick, it’s about the community. All in all, he’s a great person.”
Last Sunday, Charles Jameson, president of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, recognized Kalenga with the chapter’s Bronze Good Citizenship Medal and Certificate.
“Erick has assisted the Minutemen with their (July 4th) Patriotic Demonstration for years,” Jameson said. “And with the presentation of the town’s Leadership Award, it was very evident how well-deserving this is.”
He said the Minutemen Chapter seeks to reward individuals who “possess the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities.”
Kalenga said he received Culpeper’s Leadership Award one day after returning to the United States from a visit with his family in Africa.
“I was very, very surprised,” Kalenga said of the recognition. “This is definitely not an award to Erick Kalenga, it’s an award to many people. There are a lot of people doing great things in Culpeper, and nothing can be done without a team—the people of my church, leaders in the community, many in the school system, 15 years in the soccer association—they’re all good partners, a good team, people with willing hearts who have the same goals.”
He said his wife, Candice, has been his greatest partner. “She has sacrificed a great deal, she let me go out and do what I do,” Kalenga said. “My amazing family, I am so thankful for them.”
The pastor said his mother would be very proud, because she sent him to America 20 years ago.
“She allowed me to come here, she gave me a blessing,” he said. “This award goes back to her, champion of my life and work as a Christian.”
His mother, Kambaji Geniveve Mulwany Kalenga of Capetown, South Africa, is now suffering from dementia.
“She is in the final stages, it’s pretty bad,” he said with emotion. “She prayed me to where I am today.”
ejennings@starexponent.com 540/317-2986