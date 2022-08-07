'Pat downs can only take you so far'—Culpeper jail getting Intercept full-body scanner

An 'Intercept' full-body scanner is on its way from California to the Culpeper County Jail.

Officials say it will greatly curtail the introduction of deadly narcotics into the local jail, a daily problem heightened by pesky prevalence of the deadliest, fentanyl.

“Pat downs can only take you so far,” Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office Fist Lt. Frank Reaves III told the board of supervisors at its meeting Monday in requesting $237,500 for the Tek84 equipment.

Smuggling weapons and fentanyl is leading to more jail overdoses, he said, calling it a pandemic. Protecting civilian staff, jail deputies, visitors and the inmates is paramount, Reaves said, noting the body scanner would help that.

“There are places in the body we cannot get to,” Culpeper County Sheriff’s Lt. Brian Taylor said. “They insert an item in a place we simply cannot go.”

Smuggling items in body orifices is a common tactic everywhere and present in the local jail.

The full-body scanner will detect those items, Taylor told the board. The past five or six years, the deadly synthetic opioid, fentanyl, has been on the rise, the jail official said.

Taylor said there have been overdoses among inmates at Culpeper County Jail, though none have died as they have in other local facilities.

“We have avoided that, but we have items coming in,” Taylor said.

He spoke about a suspect brought in with several hundred fentanyl pills in a body orifice, enough pills to kill the entire population, currently 81 inmates, Taylor said.

“We are dealing with this on a daily basis,” he said. “This is a daily fight between my staff and anyone walking through the door.”

There’s a lot of bed-to-bed transfers to and from other jails as well as members of the public visiting the jail to bring items in for inmates, the jail official said.

“If it’s in an orifice, we can’t get to it,” Taylor said.

The full-body scanner is seven-feet-tall in two pieces and can be moved to another location, the lieutenant said.

This point was important to note as the Board of Supervisors continues to work on getting the state to allow it to use as its local jail, the vacant former juvenile jail on the campus of Coffeewood Correctional Center in Mitchells.

The county jail next to the courthouse downtown has long been plagued with overcrowding issues and associated costs.

Board members eye as a viable solution using the empty 500-bed state jail in its own county, out of use since 2014.

Board Chairman Gary Deal noted negotiations on the issue have been ongoing for 1.5 years.

“We think we’re close,” he said Tuesday.

The board has been meeting most every month in closed session to discuss details of the hoped-for arrangement.

If it happens, the full-body scanner could move out to Coffeewood campus, Taylor said, noting the equipment is needed now to protect jail officials, visitors and inmates.

“We’re responsible for them,” the lieutenant said.

The Board unanimously approved spending $237,500 for the equipment widely in used in other jails nationwide to detect metal and non-metal threats, guns, drugs, cellphones and other contraband.

In less than four seconds, the scanner will screen people entering the jail, from above the head to below the feet, revealing items under clothing and inside the body, according to Tek84.com.

The equipment emits minimal radiation, Reaves told the board of supervisors. Virginia Dept. of Health will do annual tests with a radiation meter to make sure levels are acceptable, he said.

The expense will be covered from the pool of more than $3 million the county still has to use as it wishes from American Rescue Plan Act pandemic funds. Reaves said other communities had used the APRA funds to buy the scanners.

“It’s about saving a life,” he told the board of supervisors.

Tek84, based in Poway, Calif., in its advertising encourages using ARPA funds to buy the scanners. A company rep met recently with local deputies to discuss putting one in the jail.

Tek84 charged the county $139,000 for the scanner, $3,500 for shipping from San Diego, install and calibration, $20,000 for an optional temperature scanner and $75,000 for a 10-year extended parts and labor warranty.

The company advertises the product as being developed and assembled in the USA.

Cedar Mountain Supervisor David Durr noted the tech world changes swiftly in questioning the warranty.

“Sometimes you don’t get 10 years-will this still be good?” he asked.

Taylor said the warranty includes perpetual updates to the full-body scanner.

“We will use it for 10 years at least,” he said.

Salem Supervisor Tom Underwood made the motion to approve the expense seconded by Paul Bates of Catalpa.