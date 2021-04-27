PATH Foundation awards more than $1.2 million to area nonprofits

The PATH Foundation has announced more than $1.2 million in awards to 38 area organizations, supporting strengthened health and vitality for community residents.
Numerous groups that provide direct and vital services to Culpeper people benefitted from the awards, the foundation said.
The foundation’s Flexible Funding grant cycle, introduced in January, provided up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating and program support for 501©3 nonprofit organizations, the Warrenton-based foundation said in a statement. The grants prioritized groups and populations most in need.
“Rather than our traditional annual grant cycles, this year we pivoted to provide programmatic and general operations funds to address the continuing need our community faces after enduring more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christy Connolly, PATH’s president and CEO. “We believe these grants will empower our grantees to work towards their missions, and make this a great place to live, work, play and grow—for everyone.”
Grant recipients were the Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County—$50,000; Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier—$40,000; Community Touch—$50,000; Culpeper Baptist Child Development Center Inc.—$40,000; Culpeper Baptist Church—$28,000; Culpeper Community Development Corporation—$50,000; Experience Old Town Warrenton—$32,500; Family Futures—$20,000;
Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc.—$40,000; Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store—$50,000; Fauquier Education Farm—$20,000; Fauquier Family Shelter Services Inc.—$50,000; Fauquier FISH—$50,000; Fauquier Habitat for Humanity—$20,000; Foothills Forum—$16,500;
Girls on the Run Piedmont—$10,000; Kid Pan Alley—$15,600; Little Fork Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company—$50,000; Lord Fairfax Community College Educational Foundation -$37,500; Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont—$37,500;
Morgan’s Message, Inc—$15,000; New Pathways Tech Inc. $37,500; People Helping People—$50,000; Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center—$33,500; Piedmont Environmental Council—$25,000; Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic Inc.—$30,000; Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center—$10,000;
Rapp Center for Education—$30,000; Rapp@Home—$20,000; Rappahannock Benevolent Fund—$50,000; Rappahannock Pantry, Inc.—$50,000; Remington United Methodist Church—$20,000; Rx Drug Access Partnership—$7,500;
Services to Abused Families Inc.—$15,000; The Arc of North Central VA—$9,600; The Free Clinic of Culpeper—$20,000; The Salvation Army—$50,000; Verdun Adventure Bound Inc.—$37,500 and Youth For Tomorrow—$37,500.