PATH Foundation awards more than $1.2 million to area nonprofits

The PATH Foundation has announced more than $1.2 million in awards to 38 area organizations, supporting strengthened health and vitality for community residents.

Numerous groups that provide direct and vital services to Culpeper people benefitted from the awards, the foundation said.

The foundation’s Flexible Funding grant cycle, introduced in January, provided up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating and program support for 501©3 nonprofit organizations, the Warrenton-based foundation said in a statement. The grants prioritized groups and populations most in need.

“Rather than our traditional annual grant cycles, this year we pivoted to provide programmatic and general operations funds to address the continuing need our community faces after enduring more than a year of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Christy Connolly, PATH’s president and CEO. “We believe these grants will empower our grantees to work towards their missions, and make this a great place to live, work, play and grow—for everyone.”

