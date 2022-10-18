PATH Foundation grants $1.5 million to 56 Culpeper-area nonprofits

A week after a surprise gift of $15 million from the former wife of Jeff Bezos, The Path Foundation is paying it forward with its latest round of “flexible funding” awards to 56 local nonprofits totaling $1.5 million.

The money supports their missions to strengthen the health and vitality of everyone in the communities of Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock.

The grant awards can be used as needed for the nonprofits to meet that mission, according to a PATH Foundation release. The awards are also designed to fund a variety of projects, prioritizing organizations and populations that are most in need.

“At PATH, we’re proud to support local groups in their important work,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “At the heart of our work is the goal to make our community stronger through collaboration and support of area organizations.”

All grantees have overall mission statements or ongoing programs that intersect with PATH Foundation’s four priority areas: Access to Health, Childhood Wellness, Mental Health and Senior Services.

Here is the list of Flexible Funding grant recipients:

Access to Health—American Red Cross of Central Virginia $9,933; Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington $50,000; Community Touch $40,000; Culpeper Winter Heat Shelter $17,000; ESL at Warrenton Baptist Church $10,000; Fauquier Education Farm $25,000; Fauquier Habitat for Humanity $50,000; George Washington Carver Agricultural Research Center $40,000; Goose Creek Association $10,000; Hope Heals Foundation $10,000; Hospice Support of Fauquier County $26,420; Just Neighbors $30,000; MAFRAC $50,000; Minority and Veteran Farmers of the Piedmont $25,000; People Helping People $50,000; Piedmont Environmental Council $20,000; Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. $30,000; Rainbow Therapeutic Riding Center $14,250; Rapp Center for Education $25,000; Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. $25,000; The Arc of North Central VA $20,000; The Free Clinic of Culpeper $50,000 and Windmore Foundation for the Arts $10,000.

Childhood Wellness—Artists in Middleburg $20,000; Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier $25,000; Bull Run Mountains Conservancy, Inc. $15,000; CASA Children’s Intervention Services $40,000; CDR Resource Center $5,000; Childhelp $25,000; Family Futures $15,000; Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. $40,000; Fauquier FISH $50,000; Friends of the Rappahannock $20,000; Girls on the Run Piedmont $15,000; Headwaters Foundation $25,000; Rappahannock County Public Schools PTO $17,000; Serendipity Equines $15,000; The Clifton Institute $20,000; The Plains Community League $20,000; The Salvation Army $50,000; Verdun Adventure Bound $50,000; Warrenton Youth Sports Club $10,000 and Windy Hill Foundation $28,000.

Mental Health—Culpeper Community Development Corporation $40,000; Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. $50,000; Fauquier Historical Society $10,000; Morgan’s Message, Inc. $20,000; Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center $50,000; PostPartum Support Virginia $25,000; Spiritual Care Support Ministries $20,000; The Bridge Community Church $10,000 and Youth For Tomorrow $25,000.

Senior Services—Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County $30,000; Culpeper Baptist Church $30,000; Hospice of the Piedmont $25,000 and Rapp@Home $25,000.

PATH Foundation leaders announced last week philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $15 million to the local organization.

Earlier this week, a $17 million grant from Scott was announced to Danville Regional Foundation, serving southside Virginia. She has also previously given to other rural health foundations around the country.