PATH Foundation grants nearly $1.2 million total to 38 Culpeper-area nonprofits

Warrenton-based PATH Foundation recently announced 38 recipients of its latest round of flexible funding grants totaling nearly $1.2 million.

The money is to strengthen the health and vitality of everyone in the communities of Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties. The Flexible Funding grants, originally introduced in January 2021, offer up to $75,000 in unrestricted general operating support for 501(c)3 nonprofits.

These organizations reflect the mission and values of the PATH Foundation and its priority areas of access to health, childhood wellness, mental health and senior services.

These unrestricted grants can be used as needed for nonprofits to meet their missions. The awards are also designed to fund a variety of projects, prioritizing organizations and populations that are most in need.

“At PATH, we’re proud to support local groups in their important work,” said Christy Connolly, president and CEO of the PATH Foundation. “We look forward to seeing our grantees use this funding to fulfill their missions. Our hope is that, through their efforts and collaboration, our community will continue to be a place where all of us can live, work, play and grow.”

Receiving grants for access to health were: Catholic Charities Diocese of Arlington: St. Lucy Food Project $50,000; Community Development Redistribution Resource Center $5,000; Culpeper Fieldhouse Basketball Hoop System for Community $42,846; Culpeper Literacy Council $20,000; Fauquier Education Farm $30,000; Hope Heals Foundation $20,000; Just Neighbors $30,000; Mid-Atlantic Food Resilience and Access Coalition $50,000; People Helping People $50,000; Piedmont Regional Dental Clinic, Inc. $50,000; Rapp Center for Education $25,000; Rappahannock Pantry, Inc. $50,000; Remington United Methodist Church $15,000; RX Drug Access Partnership $10,000; Services to Abused Families $25,000; The Plains Park Authority $50,000 and Windy Hill Foundation $25,000.

Receiving grants for childhood wellness were: Boys & Girls Club of Fauquier $50,000; Career Partners, Inc. $42,500; Family Futures $20,000; Fauquier Community Child Care, Inc. $50,000; Fauquier Community Theatre $25,000; Fauquier County 4-H $20,000; Fauquier Family Shelter Services, Inc. $50,000; Fauquier FISH $50,000; Girls on the Run Piedmont $10,000; Kid Pan Alley $15,000; Learning Starts Early $7,500; The Child Care & Learning Center $12,100 and Verdun Adventure Bound, Inc. $25,000.

Receiving grants for mental health services were: Culpeper Community Development Corporation $50,000; Morgan’s Message, Inc. $20,000; Piedmont Dispute Resolution Center $20,000; Sex, Drugs & God $10,000 and Youth for Tomorrow $50,000.

Receiving grants for senior services were: Afro-American Historical Association of Fauquier County $50,000; Rapp@Home $25,000 and Rappahannock Benevolent Fund $50,000.