Patriotic Concert shares spirit of independence at Culpeper Baptist Church
Patriotic Concert shares spirit of independence at Culpeper Baptist Church

Bringing the spirit of Independence Day to life, trumpeter Chuck Seipp and organist Randall Sheets performed in a free July Fourth Patriotic Concert Sunday afternoon at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Many of Culpeper’s more senior residents came out to the meetinghouse on the warm evening as sunlight streamed through the arched windows of the spacious sanctuary.

Seipp, a longtime member of the U.S. Army Band, and Sheets, ceremonial organist at Arlington National Cemetery as well as organist for Culpeper Baptist Church, both have a history in performing patriotic music, and both have played at funeral services for fallen soldiers at Arlington.

Before playing each piece, the musicians explained the history behind each work. For example, they said “God of Our Fathers” was written in 1876 in celebration of the 100th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

A standout piece was a special arrangement of Yankee Doodle for the organ; Sheets’ technical skill with the pipe organ was on full display as well as the incredible versatility of the instrument.

Culpeper resident Diane McFarland told the Star-Exponent Sunday that “A lady I know who is a member here at the church sent an email out to let people know” about the concert, prompting her to attend.

“It was absolutely beautiful,” McFarland said afterward. “I really enjoyed how they gave the history of the songs, and I’ve always been a lover of music.”

Another special arrangement was a composition by Douglas Richard written in commemoration of the D-Day landings at Normandy, with the music accompanied by a video presentation of real photographs and film footage of the landings.

Many of the songs were paired with video presentations. “This Is My Country” featured a slideshow with many of America’s most iconic landmarks including the Grand Canyon, the Golden Gate Bridge, the Grand Tetons and the Lincoln Memorial.

Following an inspiring rendition of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” Steipp shared insights with the audience about funerals for veterans at Arlington.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s 110 degrees or sleeting and snowing, these fallen veterans are honored with the most amazing grace,” he said.

Jeff Heath said he came to the concert Sunday “to get out of the apartment and have a blast on the fourth!”

The Culpeper Commons resident was glad he attended. “It was awesome,” he said. “I think all of it was good.”

Miles Kresic, a former Rixeyville resident, is a senior at

St. Andrews School in Delaware. He is a summer intern with the Culpeper Star-Exponent

