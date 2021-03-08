PD: Culpeper man armed, barricaded in home arrested in domestic assault

An armed Culpeper man reportedly barricaded inside his home Sunday afternoon and was later arrested for misdemeanor domestic assault and battery, according to a release on Monday from the Culpeper Police Department.
No one was injured as the PD successfully deescalated the situation.
Around 1:35 p.m. on March 7, E-911 received a third-party call about a possible domestic assault involving a firearm at a residence in the 700 block of Blossom Tree Drive. Officers responded to the scene and based on initial information, it was decided to elevate the response to a barricaded subject with a weapon, according to the release.
Tab Lantz, 59, was the involved subject.
He and a victim were having a verbal argument when the gun was produced, according to police. When Lantz allegedly physically assaulted the victim, the victim reached out to a family member who contacted law enforcement.
Culpeper PD officers, with Capt. Tim Chilton, responded to the scene off of Sperryville Pike with additional assistance from Virginia State Police. Chilton also requested a crisis negotiator and tactical teams from VSP, but the situation was resolved prior to their arrival.
Due to statements made by Lantz, a mental health professional from Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services was also requested to respond to the scene. During the incident, the victim and her juvenile daughter were able to safely leave the residence. They confirmed Lantz was still inside the residence with a firearm, the release stated.
Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the area were alerted and occupants of nearby residences evacuated.
After a brief negotiation by phone, Chilton convinced Lantz to peacefully surrender, the release stated. Lantz was taken into custody without further issue and transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. After being evaluated and released by a mental health clinician, Lantz was released on an unsecure bond.
Victim/Witness Services and Services for Abused Families were contacted on the victim’s behalf. Neither the victim or her daughter were not injured during the incident.
“This is an excellent example of different agencies and organizations working together to resolve a tenuous and dangerous situation,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “We appreciate the Virginia State Police quickly mobilizing so many of their troopers and resources from across the state to assist us. On scene officers and troopers did everything right to maintain the safety of everyone involved in this incident and our community. I’m thankful Mr. Lantz chose to surrender peacefully instead of escalating the situation.”
Jenkins thanked community services, SAFE and Victim Witness for responding quickly when asked for help.
“This helps ensure that the victim will immediately receive any and all necessary services and support. We are all thankful that the victim and her child were not injured. All too often, law enforcement witnesses how domestic violence can turn dangerous or even fatal,” he said.
This is the second incident since Feb. 25 that Culpeper PD has successfully deescalated a situation involving a subject barricaded in their own home.
This is an active and on-going investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Officer A. Cooper at 540/727-3430 ext. 5525 or contact tips@culpeperva.gov. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips to Culpeper Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300 or culpeperpd.org.
Need help escaping a violent situation? Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE or 1-800-787-3224. For local support and services, citizens can also contact SAFE at 800/825-8876.