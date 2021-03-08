PD: Culpeper man armed, barricaded in home arrested in domestic assault

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Out of an abundance of caution, residents in the area were alerted and occupants of nearby residences evacuated.

After a brief negotiation by phone, Chilton convinced Lantz to peacefully surrender, the release stated. Lantz was taken into custody without further issue and transported to Novant Health UVA Culpeper Medical Center for a mental health evaluation. After being evaluated and released by a mental health clinician, Lantz was released on an unsecure bond.

Victim/Witness Services and Services for Abused Families were contacted on the victim’s behalf. Neither the victim or her daughter were not injured during the incident.

“This is an excellent example of different agencies and organizations working together to resolve a tenuous and dangerous situation,” said Culpeper Police Department Chief Chris Jenkins in a statement. “We appreciate the Virginia State Police quickly mobilizing so many of their troopers and resources from across the state to assist us. On scene officers and troopers did everything right to maintain the safety of everyone involved in this incident and our community. I’m thankful Mr. Lantz chose to surrender peacefully instead of escalating the situation.”

Jenkins thanked community services, SAFE and Victim Witness for responding quickly when asked for help.