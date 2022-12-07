Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony today in Richmond

The 81st Commonwealth Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. today, Dec. 7 at the Virginia War Memorial in Richmond.

The annual ceremony, co-hosted with the Navy League of the United States Richmond Council, will be held outdoors at the Shrine of Memory 20th Century, located at 621 South Belvidere St.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the free program, with parking on site.

Captain Gregory “Chaser” Keithley, U.S. Navy, retired, will be the keynote speaker. He served as a technical advisor for the motion picture, “Top Gun-Maverick.” Keithley is executive director of the Tailhook Association, an independent fraternal nonprofit organization.

Keithley’s last active duty assignment was as N40 Force Readiness Officer for Commander Naval Air Forces, U.S. Pacific Fleet in San Diego, Calif.

The Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony will include the presentation of wreaths in memory of the Virginians who died Sunday morning, Dec. 7, 1941 when the forces of Imperial Japan attacked U.S military bases in Hawaii, including the Naval Base at Pearl Harbor.

More than 2,400 Americans died and more than 1,100 were wounded during the surprise attack. Of those killed, 41 were listed as native Virginians, according to Virginia War Memorial.

“The name of each Virginian who perished on that fateful day will be read and remembered with the tolling of the ship’s bell from the guided missile cruiser USS Virginia, decommissioned in 1994,” said Patrick Harris, Navy League Richmond Council president. He will be Master of Ceremonies at the program.

The bell is on permanent display at the Virginia War Memorial.

“We are pleased to continue the tradition of co-hosting the Commonwealth Pearl Harbor Day Remembrance Ceremony with the Navy League here at the Virginia War Memorial,” said Memorial Director Dr. Clay Mountcastle. “We hope many of our fellow citizens will join us to honor and remember our fellow Virginians and all Americans who died during the surprise attack which led to the United States entering World War II.”

The Memorial will be open to the public 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Dec. 7. The Virginians at War documentary, “Pearl Harbor,” will be shown all day in the Reynolds Theater. Visitors can peruse the Medal of Honor Gallery and the exhibit, “Who They Were: Lives Worth Knowing.” The exhibit includes a tribute to John Hildebrand, Jr., a Virginia sailor who lost his life at Pearl Harbor.