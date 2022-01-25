Pearl Sample student is top speller in Culpeper County

Students from the Culpeper County School District’s six elementary schools gathered last Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Yowell Elementary School, to determine the top spellers in the county, the division announced Tuesday.
After 11 rounds of fourth and fifth-graders tackling a variety of challenging words, Pearl Sample fifth-grader Michale Nunyek was triumphant, successfully spelling the word “millennial.” Michael will compete in the regional spelling bee this March in Fredericksburg.
First runner-up in last Wednesday’s contest was Emerald Hill fourth-grader Sydney Smith, and second runner-up was Ashlynn Demory, in fifth grade at A.G. Richardson Elementary School.
This year 16 participants competed in the Culpeper County Spelling Bee. Each fourth and fifth-grade classroom in the division practiced for the event, and a school-wide spelling bee is held at each elementary school. Each school sends its top three spellers to the county contest.
Pronouncer of the bee was Debbie Gaulden, with judges Donovan O’Brien, Rachael Fick and Erin Kennedy.
Sponsors for the county spelling bee include Bounce With Us, Ed’s Engraving, Chick-fil-A, Eppard Orthodontics and Culpeper County Public Schools.
Following is a list of all the participants from each school:
Pearl Sample
Michael Nenyuk
Olivia Price
Hunter Adams
Coordinator: Hilary Farnam
Sycamore Park
Naomi White
Anna Blocker
Max Fagan
Coordinator: Mindy Brooks-Smith
Emerald Hill
Chloe Bowling
Sydney Smith
Nicholas Smith (unable to attend; ill)
Coordinator: Suzanne Gardner
Farmington
Kaylee Johnson
Sophia Cordle
Klever Sanchez Garcia
Coordinator: Kristin Marini
Yowell
Amy Rivera Mayen
Ruthalee Roach
Coordinator: Beckey Murdock
AG Richardson
Ashlynn Demory
Tenley Rendell
Sean Davis
Coordinator: Kristin Marini