Pearl Sample student is top speller in Culpeper County

Students from the Culpeper County School District’s six elementary schools gathered last Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Yowell Elementary School, to determine the top spellers in the county, the division announced Tuesday.

After 11 rounds of fourth and fifth-graders tackling a variety of challenging words, Pearl Sample fifth-grader Michale Nunyek was triumphant, successfully spelling the word “millennial.” Michael will compete in the regional spelling bee this March in Fredericksburg.

First runner-up in last Wednesday’s contest was Emerald Hill fourth-grader Sydney Smith, and second runner-up was Ashlynn Demory, in fifth grade at A.G. Richardson Elementary School.

This year 16 participants competed in the Culpeper County Spelling Bee. Each fourth and fifth-grade classroom in the division practiced for the event, and a school-wide spelling bee is held at each elementary school. Each school sends its top three spellers to the county contest.

Pronouncer of the bee was Debbie Gaulden, with judges Donovan O’Brien, Rachael Fick and Erin Kennedy.

Sponsors for the county spelling bee include Bounce With Us, Ed’s Engraving, Chick-fil-A, Eppard Orthodontics and Culpeper County Public Schools.

Following is a list of all the participants from each school:

Pearl Sample

Michael Nenyuk

Olivia Price

Hunter Adams

Coordinator: Hilary Farnam

Sycamore Park

Naomi White

Anna Blocker

Max Fagan

Coordinator: Mindy Brooks-Smith

Emerald Hill

Chloe Bowling

Sydney Smith

Nicholas Smith (unable to attend; ill)

Coordinator: Suzanne Gardner

Farmington

Kaylee Johnson

Sophia Cordle

Klever Sanchez Garcia

Coordinator: Kristin Marini

Yowell

Amy Rivera Mayen

Ruthalee Roach

Coordinator: Beckey Murdock

AG Richardson

Ashlynn Demory

Tenley Rendell

Sean Davis

Coordinator: Kristin Marini