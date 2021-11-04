 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pearl Sample students prevent bullying
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Pearl Sample students prevent bullying

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anti bullying

In October, students at Pearl Sample Elementary recognize National Bullying Prevention Month.

 CCPS

Throughout the month of October, students at Pearl Sample Elementary recognized National Bullying Prevention Month.

Each morning, student leaders shared tips on the daily announcements to help students recognize and prevent bullying.

School counselors Simone Kiere and Colleen Brady taught bullying prevention lessons to every class. Then, each student contributed a link to the bullying prevention “Unity Chain” stretching across a main hallway.

Students were excited to share what they learned from these activities, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Third grade student Sa’mya Waters explained that her class signed a pledge to take a stand against bullying. The pledge from each class is displayed in the school’s main hallway.

Second grade student Nora Lee said, “I learned about respecting people and helping.” In addition to the unity chain and the class pledge display, 4th grade student Jonathan Espinal shared the school safety rules.

“Rule #1: Know What’s Up” was his favorite. This rule means “being mindful or aware of how others are feeling. It also means being aware of bullying in your environment.”

When asked what he would do if he saw someone bullying, Espinal said, “If someone is bullying, don’t fight with them, make friends with the bully.”

Then he said that he would tell the person to stop bullying because, “We are Pearl Sample. We show respect and when we show respect and work hard, we will succeed.” Espinal went on to say that if his approach did not work, he would go to his Principal, Mr. Birch, for help.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Witness: Victim tried to take Rittenhouse's rifle

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News