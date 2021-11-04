Pearl Sample students prevent bullying

Throughout the month of October, students at Pearl Sample Elementary recognized National Bullying Prevention Month.

Each morning, student leaders shared tips on the daily announcements to help students recognize and prevent bullying.

School counselors Simone Kiere and Colleen Brady taught bullying prevention lessons to every class. Then, each student contributed a link to the bullying prevention “Unity Chain” stretching across a main hallway.

Students were excited to share what they learned from these activities, according to a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Third grade student Sa’mya Waters explained that her class signed a pledge to take a stand against bullying. The pledge from each class is displayed in the school’s main hallway.

Second grade student Nora Lee said, “I learned about respecting people and helping.” In addition to the unity chain and the class pledge display, 4th grade student Jonathan Espinal shared the school safety rules.

“Rule #1: Know What’s Up” was his favorite. This rule means “being mindful or aware of how others are feeling. It also means being aware of bullying in your environment.”