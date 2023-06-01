A retired local high school administrator recently announced her candidacy for Culpeper County School Board, representing the Salem District.

Kelley A. Pearson worked in public education for 31 years, including 27 years as an assistant principal for Culpeper County Public Schools.

Her tenure spanned 18 years at Culpeper County High School followed by nine years at Eastern View High School. She got her start in public education as a chemistry teacher for four years in Fairfax County.

Pearson, 61, of Reva, said she decided to run for the School Board after longtime Salem District incumbent Anne Luckinbill, on the board since 2008, announced she would not seek reelection.

“I decided to run for her seat as the next step in my 31 years of service in public education,” Pearson said in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“I believe I still have much to offer and contribute to the students, schools, and community of Culpeper. I am an experienced and qualified candidate.”

She said students, parents, teachers, staff and community members trust her.

“They rely on me as a resource, seek me as an advocate, and look to me as a supporter. I solve problems and resolve situations by listening carefully, while soliciting input from and considering all points of view, and then building consensus around the solutions.”

From Ohio, she graduated from Chantilly High School in Northern Virginia where he parents relocated in her youth.

Pearson holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Virginia Tech and a master’s in education administration and supervision from George Mason University. She maintains a current Virginia teaching and administration license and has lived in Culpeper since 1990, when she took the job at CCHS.

Pearson is currently the sole owner-operator of a small farm, with dogs, a retired race horse, a few cattle and several hens. She is the widow of Bill Pearson, a former CCHS principal, who passed in 2021. The candidate has two adult step-children. Pearson’s brother and his family have lived in Culpeper for the past 29 years.

Since retiring from CCPS in 2017, Pearson has been a reading volunteer for Pearl Sample first graders and worked as educational outreach volunteer with Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute in Front Royal.

She has been a substitute administrator and a SOL/WIDA testing proctor for the past six years.

The retired assistant principal, in promoting her school board candidacy, said she has a wide range of knowledge in academics and instruction, school safety and security and student support services, such as mental health services, student wellness, special education, behavioral support programs and student disciplinary procedures.

“I also have years of experience with recruitment and retention of personnel and planning for future growth,” Pearson said.

She is running as an independent.

“In my humble opinion, politics do not belong in public education,” Pearson stated. “I have witnessed political party affiliations create artificial barriers or imply special considerations in school, and I have always remained neutral.”

Pearson added she is proud of the fact that her students, parents, colleagues, and community members do not associate her with any political party.

“Instead, people associate me with consistently working in the best interests of their students, their families, their schools and the Culpeper community.”

If elected to the Salem District, Pearson listed her priorities as: academics and instruction; school safety and security; student support services; recruitment and retention of personnel; and planning for future growth. See Kelley A. Pearson for School Board Salem District on Facebook or KelleyPearson.com.

Incumbent stepping down

In a phone call Thursday, Luckinbill confirmed she was not seeking reelection after 16 years on the school board. She said when she started her tenure, her son was in preschool. He’s now in college.

“Sixteen years is a long time,” Luckinbill said on her decision not to run again. “Personally and professionally in life, it’s time for me to have more time to devote to my business.” She is a counselor and small business owner at Luckinbill Counseling, located on South East Street in historic downtown.

She said being on the school board has been fulfilling.

“Many times I think people consider a board position to be one of public work, but much of the work is behind the scenes, rewarding and of positive consequences to individuals as well as the whole system,” she said in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“Many times, being a Board member means preventing matters or issues from going poorly as much as it is making big changes,” Luckinbill said, adding she will miss working with and regularly seeing her friends in central office.

The longtime school board member said they have had many challenges in her 16 years, along with strong superintendents and staff who always gave excellent options to resolve challenges. The most difficult time on the board was in 2020, deciding how to best educate students during a pandemic, Luckinbill said.

“The community was so very divided, as was the school board. Those were difficult votes to cast. I am still proud of the way our system and staff handled education during COVID. Since that time, the school board, supervisors, school staff and public have seemed to develop a sense of cooperation centering around CCPS.”

As Luckinbill leaves the School Board she hopes it continues to be a non-partisan body, she said.

“A school board member should be an independent position, not tied to any political party. Culpeper schools lead the way in many, many ways across the Commonwealth. In part, that is because the board considers what is best for students, staff and the budget, above political agendas when making decisions. I hope this practice continues.”

Republican challenger announces bid

Local parent Terese Matricardi is also running for the Salem District Culpeper County School Board seat in November. She is seeking the local Republican Party nomination in her bid against Pearson.

According to a statement on her website, matricardi4sb.com, Matricardi says she is “convicted by the words of Deitrich Bonhoffer who said, ‘not to speak is to speak,’ and ‘silence in the face of evil is evil.’ I know that I can no longer be silent and expect to answer well to my creator.”

“I’m speaking up to change the course of public education! My campaign for School Board will focus on school safety, academic excellence, mental health, parental rights and constitutional rights. I have hope that we can improve public education in Culpeper County, because I have solutions, not just priorities or goals,” Matricardi stated on the campaign website.

Matricardi has been a licensed teacher and school psychologist for 28 years, according to the website. She homeschooled her three children for many years, though they all graduated from Eastern View High School.