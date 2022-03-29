Pedestrian struck, killed in Spotsylvania

The driver of an SUV that struck and killed a pedestrian in Spotsylvania County Friday night will not face any charges, police said.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Maj. Troy Skebo said the incident took place at 9:20 p.m. in the 10800 block of Tidewater Trail. Shawn Melissa Fortune-Garnett, 44, of Spotsylvania, was crossing the road when she was struck by a westbound 2008 Ford Edge SUV.

Fortune–Garnett was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The driver, a 46-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated in the investigation, Skebo said.

The Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team investigated the incident. After its findings were presented to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office, it was decided that no charges were merited, Skebo said.

Skebo said the area where the victim was struck was not well lit and the victim was not in a crosswalk. She was also wearing dark clothing, he said.