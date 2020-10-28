Pedestrian struck on Route 17, Bealeton man charged with hit-and-run

A Bealeton man has been charged with felony hit and run in a reported incident this past weekend that left an injured man lying in the road.

Fauquier County Sheriff’s deputies responded on Sunday, Oct. 25 to the 11027 block of Marsh Road (Route 17) in Bealeton to a call of a pedestrian struck. The man was in the road receiving medical attention when they arrived.

Deputies identified a witness and viewed video surveillance from local businesses, leading them to a suspect vehicle later located parked near the scene. The vehicle was registered to 38-year-old Andrew Franklin Friend. Deputies spoke with Friend at his residence and placed him under arrest for Felony Hit and Run.

The victim was treated at the scene and transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital where he remains in critical condition. Friend was taken to the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center.