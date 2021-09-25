Pediatricians report crisis of virus testing, sickness, staff shortages and schedules

As COVID-19 cases rise among children and almost 8,000 students and staff members in Fredericksburg-area schools have been quarantined from possible exposure, pediatricians across Virginia are dealing with the virus and various other sicknesses among their patients describe conditions as “the worst they have seen in their career.”

Dr. Michael Martin, president of the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recently sent an email calling attention to a crisis in his profession. He said a “tsunami” of sorts started in the summer, when a large volume of students—many who hadn’t been to a doctor the previous year—needed school checkups and new required vaccines (not related to COVID-19) before in-person classes resumed.

Once people started being around each other again, respiratory and stomach viruses that usually show up in late fall and winter, including the flu, started making children sick in August.

As schools reopened and youngsters were exposed to others with COVID-19, pediatric practices have been overwhelmed with patients who either need positive tests to confirm their infections or negative tests to allow them to go back to school.