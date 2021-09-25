Pediatricians report crisis of virus testing, sickness, staff shortages and schedules

As COVID-19 cases rise among children and almost 8,000 students and staff members in Fredericksburg-area schools have been quarantined from possible exposure, pediatricians across Virginia are dealing with the virus and various other sicknesses among their patients describe conditions as “the worst they have seen in their career.”
Dr. Michael Martin, president of the Virginia chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, recently sent an email calling attention to a crisis in his profession. He said a “tsunami” of sorts started in the summer, when a large volume of students—many who hadn’t been to a doctor the previous year—needed school checkups and new required vaccines (not related to COVID-19) before in-person classes resumed.
Once people started being around each other again, respiratory and stomach viruses that usually show up in late fall and winter, including the flu, started making children sick in August.
As schools reopened and youngsters were exposed to others with COVID-19, pediatric practices have been overwhelmed with patients who either need positive tests to confirm their infections or negative tests to allow them to go back to school.
“The first tsunami hit and now the flooding’s happening. It truly is getting worse,” said Martin, whose practice is in Tyson’s Corner. “The other stuff, we probably could have handled, but the testing is the thing that broke the camel’s back because of the sheer volume. And there’s no end to it, until kids are vaccinated and the transmission rate goes down.”
Dr. Rhonda Winchester with Mary Washington Pediatrics in Spotsylvania County described similarly overwhelming circumstances. She’s been in practice for three years.
“We’re going through things we were told in training we’d never see happen,” she said. “A pandemic for one and measles for another.”
Earlier this month, the Virginia Department of Health announced that five Afghani refugees in the Richmond region tested positive for measles. Winchester said she and other doctors in the Fredericksburg area will be treating the 60 to 80 newborns of refugee families brought to Quantico—which will put even more strain on already overwhelmed practices.
And like seemingly every other business, pediatric practices are experiencing staff shortages from unfilled positions as well as absences when workers must quarantine after exposure to COVID or stay home with children who have been exposed.
“We went from a time in March and April 2020 when I was seeing maybe eight patients a day to now having to turn patients away because we have no more slots available,” Winchester said. “We’re fitting them in at lunch time, taking them after we’re usually done for the day, making the best of the resources that we can.”
Phone calls to other practices requesting interviews went unreturned—presumably because of their busy schedules. Preferred Pediatrics, which has three offices in Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania County, has added after-hour clinics three times a week “to serve the increasing demand for patient appointments,” according to its recorded message.
The one thing that Martin hoped would help is having schools provide more COVID-19 tests. The federal government has allocated $257 million for Virginia schools for a program that provides staffing and test kits, both to randomly screen for infection and to diagnose the virus once it’s suspected.
King George County, Spotsylvania County and Fredericksburg schools have applied for the assistance, called the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance or ViSSTA. Stafford County is weighing interest and Caroline County is not interested unless the state requires COVID-19 vaccines for staff or weekly tests for unvaccinated workers, said safety officer Jeff Wick.
Martin hoped that if schools would pick up some of the testing demand, pediatricians could focus on children who had severe issues that might go undiagnosed amid the current crush of patients.
“The concerns others and I have is we’re not going to get to the kids who really need a physician to see them,” he said. “The more the system’s overloaded, whether it’s at the emergency room or our offices, the more chance there’s going to be misses, and that’s going to affect outcomes, and that’s what I’m scared of.”
CASES CLIMB AMONG YOUNG
In the Rappahannock Area Health District, which includes Fredericksburg, Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania and Stafford, 7,874 young people have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.
That’s 2,744 children up to age 9 and 5,130 young people ages 10–19.
Hospitalizations and deaths are rare among the younger set. Locally, 29 children and teens have been admitted to hospitals—many go to specialized children’s hospitals outside the region—and one Stafford County child in the age-9-and-younger group died.
The Virginia Department of Health data shows how cases have ramped up since in-person classes resumed, underscoring one of the reasons pediatricians are feeling such pressure.
Almost one-third of all new cases among local young people have happened since early August, according to VDH.
There have been 1,737 positive cases among students and staff in the RAHD so far this school year. Another 7,950 adults and children have been quarantined after exposure.
In local schools, children or staff members who test positive for the virus are told to follow standard guidelines from the state health department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: Stay home until at least 10 days since symptoms appeared, at least 24 hours with no fever or fever-reducing medications and until symptoms improve. Those who test positive but don’t have symptoms should isolate for 10 days after their positive test.
The rules regarding quarantine for those in close contact with someone infected differ slightly. Stafford, Caroline and Fredericksburg schools expect close contacts to quarantine for 14 days.
Spotsylvania and King George schools allow testing on Day 5 and a return to school on Day 8 if there’s a negative test. Or, those exposed can quarantine for 10 days and return on Day 11 if they haven’t taken a COVID test or shown symptoms.
“The ‘gold standard’ quarantine period remains 14 days, but CDC does state that the 10- and 7-day periods are also acceptable,” said Mary Chamberlin, public information officer for the local health district. “There is more risk associated with the lower periods of time, however.”
Winchester says the same.
“I have many parents who are wanting to rush the testing and that’s not the best way to approach this,” she said. “Their reason is they have to make money for their families and get back to work. If employers were more flexible and could have some leniency and allow them to work from home, it would definitely help families out.”
SHORTAGE OF TEST KITS
School officials across the area have heard from parents who’ve had problems finding places to get their children tested. Pediatric offices are slammed, some urgent-care centers stopped providing tests for those who weren’t showing symptoms and hospital leaders have said people should visit emergency rooms for life-threatening conditions only, not COVID-19 tests.
“All of us have seen that trend across the region where testing is getting more difficult to get,” said René Daniels, spokesperson for Spotsylvania schools.
That’s why many hope the ViSSTA program will help.
The portion of the program that seems of most interest to local schools is diagnostic testing. Schools would get test kits that can be given to adults or students after they’ve been exposed to someone with COVID-19. The kits are self-explanatory and give rapid results, meaning they don’t have to be sent to a lab.
Daniels was the only one who mentioned that the tests would need to be “proctored”—performed at a doctor’s office or similar setting where a professional could verify they were done accurately.
ViSSTA provides enough test kits to cover 5 percent of a school system’s enrollment. Fredericksburg applied for kits three weeks ago and hopes to have them soon, said Matt Eberhardt, deputy superintendent.
He said Fredericksburg has considered reducing its quarantine period for close contacts from 14 days to 10 days, both to ease the burden on parents and to reduce the amount of time children are away from school. But he thinks the discussion is premature until ViSSTA can provide enough tests and mid-October arrives. A University of Virginia model, used by the state health department, predicts that COVID-19 cases will peak around the first of October then gradually decline.
While Eberhardt was fearful of jinxing himself, he said on Friday that positive cases and quarantine numbers have been dropping for three weeks in city schools and he hopes the trend continues.
When vaccines become available for younger children, he’d like for Fredericksburg schools to offer clinics during school hours. During a recent event for Walker–Grant Middle School and James Monroe High School, 80 students were vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We decided to do it during the school day and on school grounds and that was part of the reason we had a better turnout,” he said. “We have a lot of discussing to do [when the vaccine becomes available for younger students], but I’m fully in favor of schools being centers if that means more kids are getting vaccinated.”