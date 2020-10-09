Pence's nephew to attend GOP rally Sunday in Culpeper

Keene said, “We are committed as Culpeper Republicans to continue to educate the voter base why four more years with President Trump is what is best for our country.”

Asked to respond to Keene’s comments, Culpeper Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said it was “unnecessarily inflammatory rhetoric” that relies on “labels and stereotypes that are not helpful to our democracy.”

Restel said Biden is running as “a real-world moderate for all Americans.” The Democratic presidential nominee opposes “defunding the police,” he added.

Biden’s tax plan would affect only people earning more than $400,000 annually, Restel said.

“America has always been about dreams, hopes and promises that each generation has a destiny to fulfill,” the local Democratic chairman said. “Each generation goes to the ballot box to fulfill its hopes and answer the question, ‘Are you better off now than four years ago?’ and this November is no different.”

From its origins, America has been about a country striving for improvement, Restel said: “We the people of the United States ... in order to promote the general welfare.”

