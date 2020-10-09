Pence's nephew to attend GOP rally Sunday in Culpeper

A nephew of Vice President Mike Pence will visit downtown Culpeper on Sunday for a Get Out the Vote Rally with congressional candidate Nick Freitas.
John Pence, a senior campaign advisor to President Donald Trump, is the featured guest at the 2 p.m. event sponsored by the Culpeper County Republican Committee, Team Freitas and Team Trump. The rally will be held at the committee’s headquarters at 402 S. Main St., next to Town Hall.
John Pence, a lawyer, attended the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg and law school at Indiana University.
Culpeper GOP Committee Chairman Marshall Keene said it would be an important rally.
“Culpeper’s role in the presidential and congressional races is huge for Virginia,” Keene said. “We fully expect to turn out the vote to keep Culpeper a red county.”
Freitas, a Culpeper resident, represents Virginia’s 30th District in the House of Delegates. He seeks to unseat U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, in the November election.
Keene, a School Board member who works for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office, said in a statement Friday that Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden “and the radical left have pledged to raise taxes for the middle class and continue to call to defund the police.”
Keene said, “We are committed as Culpeper Republicans to continue to educate the voter base why four more years with President Trump is what is best for our country.”
Asked to respond to Keene’s comments, Culpeper Democratic Committee Chairman Jim Restel said it was “unnecessarily inflammatory rhetoric” that relies on “labels and stereotypes that are not helpful to our democracy.”
Restel said Biden is running as “a real-world moderate for all Americans.” The Democratic presidential nominee opposes “defunding the police,” he added.
Biden’s tax plan would affect only people earning more than $400,000 annually, Restel said.
“America has always been about dreams, hopes and promises that each generation has a destiny to fulfill,” the local Democratic chairman said. “Each generation goes to the ballot box to fulfill its hopes and answer the question, ‘Are you better off now than four years ago?’ and this November is no different.”
From its origins, America has been about a country striving for improvement, Restel said: “We the people of the United States ... in order to promote the general welfare.”
