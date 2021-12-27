Pennsylvania man shot in knees at Christmas Eve party in rural Culpeper

A 36-year-old Pennsylvania man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to both of his knees during a Christmas Eve party at a home in rural Culpeper County, authorities said.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office posted a request for information on social media on Christmas related to the call for a report of a shooting just after 9 p.m. on Dec. 24 in the 25000 block of Somerville Road.

The scene of the shooting is off of U.S. Route 522 near Raccoon Ford in an area of farm fields and forest.

Deputies performed lifesaving procedures on the injured man before he was flown to a trauma center. In the release, CCSO described the shooting victim as being Hispanic and a resident of Reading.

The incident occurred during a Christmas party which was being attended by numerous friends and family members that had traveled to the area from multiple states, according to the sheriff’s office release.

Investigators are attempting to locate a late model black GM make (Chevy Silverado or GMC Sierra) extended cab pick-up truck believed to have California tags, driven by a Hispanic male in his mid-30s wearing blue jeans with a dark grey or black shirt or jacket.

This incident is in the early stages of investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact 1st Lt. Joe Curtis at 540/727-7900 or anonymously through Culpeper County Crime Solvers at 540/727-0300.