'People can see what is going on'-Culpeper mosque hosting fundraiser for Afghanistan

The Islamic Center of Culpeper is hosting a barbecue and program this Saturday night as a fundraiser for friends and family living in an unstable Afghanistan now under Taliban rule.
Local Culpeper businessman Mohammad Nawabe, born in the capital city of Kabul, Afghanistan, said winter is coming to his native country. Snow falls there and freezing temperatures are coming.
The people there are suffering right now, said the president of the local mosque that opened in 2020 along Rixeyville Road, the first Islamic prayer house in the county. He described fear and death under Taliban rule.
“I hear…we lost four or five people so far in my family, the new government, two, three people shot—killed because they were working for the (former) government and military and work with the U.S. Just very bad now,” Nawabe said.
Taliban fighters are going door to door removing residents with ties to the former government, the Culpeper man said.
“They are going to take them, can’t find alive or dead, can’t find them anymore,” Nawabe said.
The previous Republic-run government, formed in 2004, easily crumbled in August as the U.S. prepared to withdraw its military presence from war-torn Afghanistan 20 years after American forces in 2001 removed the Taliban from majority power.
Saturday’s program at the local Islamic center will highlight current treatment of Afghans since the Taliban takeover of 2021 as part of a video presentation and program at 7 p.m. The gathering starts at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to attend the barbecue, Nawabe said.
He expected Muslim friends from the large community in Manassas would attend the fundraiser in support of Afghanistan. Supporters are invited to give to a foundation for winter-time supplies, housing and transport to the U.S.
“People can see what is going on in Afghanistan. If anybody can help to get those people in danger, get them out of the country…a lot of people don’t have houses, they force them out,” said Nawabe.
He remembered the Soviet occupation of the country 1979-89, but not really initial Taliban rule since Nawabe was in America by then. He is not happy about the Islamic extremist and militant group resuming power.
“It is tough, the day they took over the country,” he said. “I can’t go to sleep.”
Nawabe said many Taliban fighters are the same who were in power at the beginning of the American war, after 9/11.
“All the same people, don’t change, they just get worse and worse,” he said. “The Taliban come to power the first time, they stop everything, they try to control people, control the country. You can’t shave your beard, can’t go outside the women, can’t go to school, this is too tough.”
Nawabe said employment has dried up in Afghanistan, offices have closed and women who used to work in banks are no longer. People can’t get their money from banking institutions, he said, and the Taliban doesn’t know how to run the government. The Quran teaches equality for men and women, said Nawabe. In an early section of the holy book the prophet Mohammad issues a key passage.
“He talks about you have to learn to educate yourself,” Nawabe said. “Those people try to stop from education the women, and men can’t do anything.”
