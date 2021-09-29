'People can see what is going on'-Culpeper mosque hosting fundraiser for Afghanistan

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday’s program at the local Islamic center will highlight current treatment of Afghans since the Taliban takeover of 2021 as part of a video presentation and program at 7 p.m. The gathering starts at 4 p.m. and the public is invited to attend the barbecue, Nawabe said.

He expected Muslim friends from the large community in Manassas would attend the fundraiser in support of Afghanistan. Supporters are invited to give to a foundation for winter-time supplies, housing and transport to the U.S.

“People can see what is going on in Afghanistan. If anybody can help to get those people in danger, get them out of the country…a lot of people don’t have houses, they force them out,” said Nawabe.

He remembered the Soviet occupation of the country 1979-89, but not really initial Taliban rule since Nawabe was in America by then. He is not happy about the Islamic extremist and militant group resuming power.

“It is tough, the day they took over the country,” he said. “I can’t go to sleep.”

Nawabe said many Taliban fighters are the same who were in power at the beginning of the American war, after 9/11.