People Inc. cuts ribbon on $4.7 million affordable housing rehab in Culpeper

Outgoing, longtime People Incorporated CEO Robert Goldsmith proudly cut the ribbon this past Friday at Culpeper Crossing—exactly four years and one week after describing to county officials plans for a $4.7 million affordable housing rehab at the end of North East Street.
The 28-unit, rent-controlled complex, formerly Brandywine Apartments, near the North Main Street roundabout not far from Mountain Run, now provides safe and decent housing for area workforce, families, senior citizens and children. Rent is based on income for qualifying households earning 60 percent or below the median area income—for example a family of four earning $53,640.
“We’re here to celebrate the completion of the transformation of this apartment complex and the dedication of it as affordable housing really for the next 30 years,” said Goldsmith.
“This will be an ongoing part of the community, and will help meet what is a significant need in this community for affordable rental housing. It’s step in the right direction.”
It’s a better situation for Darlene White, who lives alone at Culpeper Crossing and provides childcare in her home weekdays for 4-year-old granddaughter, Janiah. White has been calling the place home for nearly 10 years, and lived there until recently with her husband, who passed in early 2020.
The retired grandmother and widow, a homemaker who sells Avon and does hair, graciously allowed a large contingency of people gathered for the building dedication to tour her apartment after the ribbon cutting.
“Oh, yes. It’s a lot better than what it was,” White said asked about the rehab.
“The whole thing is a big difference, everything is wonderful. When they first said they were going to fix up the apartments, I thought they’ll probably paint the wall, but everything else is going to be the same. They fooled me, did a whole new different job, like a brand new place.”
The pride she felt in her small, two-bedroom residence was obvious, everything neat and tidy and set up for a child, pictures with positive sayings hanging on the wall.
White said she didn’t do anything special to accommodate Friday’s guests.
“I just keep it like this. I rearrange the furniture when I get ready to clean behind them and that’s like every other day,” said White, who manages on a fixed income.
Fixed rents, not cold & dark anymore
Monthly rents are $750–$800 for the mostly two-bedroom units at the complex purchased in 2018 by People Inc. of Virginia, an Abingdon-based community action agency hired by counties statewide.
Conventional wisdom for reasonable housing cost is around 30 percent of income, said incoming CEO Bryan Phipps.
“Our goal as property managers is to be able to work with people to stay at that 30 percent threshold,” he said.
About 50 percent of tenants at Culpeper Crossing were former Brandywine residents while the other half moved in as part of the new ownership, according to Phipps.
He remembered visiting the property for the first time back in the winter of 2015 with Tony Hooper, a board member with People Inc. and Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services.
Hooper, long active in housing affordability, gave the action agency the tip about the complex, which had fallen into disrepair.
“Dark, cold, it was just this big cinderblock building, a lot of deferred maintenance,” Phipps said. “This property was in pretty bad shape whenever we purchased it three or four years ago. The rehabilitation plan here was to get this building back on its feet … It’s a great day for us. Welcome.”
A recent housing study by Rappahannock Rapidan Regional Commission found the need for 600 more similarly-priced residences to house people who work here, but competing with Northern Virginia salaries, cannot afford to live in Culpeper.
Project details and situation
Culpeper Crossing is located in a two-story, circa 1939 former factory building in town next to a salvage and recycling yard. It is generally tan in color with black shutters, as it was prior to the rehab.
An environmental study found no environmental damage to the complex due to its situation, Goldsmith said, noting the units are on town water.
Town ordinance prohibited privacy fencing, he said, so trees and shrubs were planted and will provide a good buffer in the next five years or so, Goldsmith said.
“One of the things I like the most is breathing new life into old structures,” he said, adding later, “We would love to find nicer sites to build more affordable rental housing in the area.”
Through the recently completed renovation, all of the apartments received new flooring, appliances, paint, countertops and central heat and air. Old carpet was ripped out and a new portico and entrances installed over the exterior walkway wrapping around the building.
Five bottom floor apartments were retrofitted for disability compliance and new cement ramps were added for accessibility.
The rehab exceeded construction standards and incorporated energy efficiency features, according to Bryan Ailey, People Inc. vice president of development.
Peacock Holland of Christiansburg was the building contractor and the architect, Hughes & Associates, of Roanoke.
Housing past and future
Chris Hilbert, Virginia Housing lending officer for the project, attended last week’s ribbon cutting, noting he’s been with the agency for longer than 18 years. He had high praise for Culpeper Crossing.
“This absolutely is one of the most significant turn-arounds we have seen. I saw this place before and it was pretty scary looking and it was not where you wanted to be,” Hilbert said.
“It was horrible to see these living conditions for people. I remember sticking my heard in the hallway—that carpet—huge bare spots, probably 70 percent carpet and 30 percent bare spots, that how bad it was.”
The state housing official remembered seeing working boots in the hallway.
“These are hardworking folks and they really need a decent place to live. Now they have a place they can pull up to and feel pride, this is my home,” Hilbert said.
Culpeper Housing & Shelter Services Director Cheryl Carter said the renovation was absolutely amazing. Her local nonprofit recently led a separate multi-million renovation of rent-controlled Ann Wingfield apartments on East Street and addition of new townhomes on the property, all occupied.
“Two-year waiting list,” Carter said. “Our shelter is completely full and we have 49 hotel rooms still with homeless families—and a waiting list.”
Hooper said state and federal pandemic-era funding could be coming to an end for putting up local homeless in motels.
“The other thing too with the moratorium on evictions at some point coming to an end there’s going to be a lot of churning,” he said.
Added Carter, “We’re going to be busy … (the eviction moratorium) is extended to the end of July, I’ve heard this is the last one, but heard that before.
“A lot of the landlords haven’t been able to evict … they want to sell their properties, they want to get out of the landlord business, which I can understand.”
Everyone agreed more workforce housing was desperately needed. Representatives with both People Inc. and CHASS said additional projects were brewing.
“We know what a need there is and it’s just getting worse,” said local longtime housing advocate Kathy Zielinski, of CHASS and People Inc. Board. “It’s hard to know what will happen with people who are being evicted now.”
More from Culpeper Crossing neighbors
Mary Vaughan moved into Culpeper Crossing in the spring. She said the place is nice and she appreciates the renovation.
“It’s quiet over here,” she said, sitting on the porch with friends. “It puts me like in the country.”
Culpeper Town Councilman Frank Reaves Jr. stopped by for the ribbon cutting and met with the ladies after, telling Sheila Walker that the 3rd Thursday Concerts at the Depot were coming back in August after a long COVID interruption. Her ears perked up.
“We used to go to the beach, concerts at the beach, got cancelled, but hopefully everything’s getting back to like it was,” Walker said.
She has a little potted garden outside of her front door.
“I love this deck out here,” she said.
The ladies talked amongst themselves about how they hoped the rents would remain reasonable at Culpeper Crossing and how the rehab could have included more closet space.
Neighbor Anna Carter moved to the complex this past spring, from Woodscape, another local apartment building.
She is a retired Culpeper Baptist Home certified nurse’s assistant who also worked in dietary at the facility.
Carter likes her new digs.
“I can come out on my porch for one thing, there’s more space,” she said.
(540) 825-4315