People Inc. cuts ribbon on $4.7 million affordable housing rehab in Culpeper

“Oh, yes. It’s a lot better than what it was,” White said asked about the rehab.

“The whole thing is a big difference, everything is wonderful. When they first said they were going to fix up the apartments, I thought they’ll probably paint the wall, but everything else is going to be the same. They fooled me, did a whole new different job, like a brand new place.”

The pride she felt in her small, two-bedroom residence was obvious, everything neat and tidy and set up for a child, pictures with positive sayings hanging on the wall.

White said she didn’t do anything special to accommodate Friday’s guests.

“I just keep it like this. I rearrange the furniture when I get ready to clean behind them and that’s like every other day,” said White, who manages on a fixed income.

Fixed rents, not cold & dark anymore

Monthly rents are $750–$800 for the mostly two-bedroom units at the complex purchased in 2018 by People Inc. of Virginia, an Abingdon-based community action agency hired by counties statewide.

Conventional wisdom for reasonable housing cost is around 30 percent of income, said incoming CEO Bryan Phipps.