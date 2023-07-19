People Incorporated of Virginia recently honored two members of the Rappahannock County community for their volunteer work.

According to the organization’s spokesperson Rachel Fogg, Dr. Noel Laing and Dr. Shannon Grimsley were recognized for their achievements in the county. People Inc’s annual volunteer awards are given to individuals who have made a difference in the lives of economically disadvantaged members of their community.

Laing received the Fount and Thelma Henderson Award for his work with the Rappahannock Food Pantry.

Under his leadership, the food pantry has grown to serve over 700 individuals each year in Rappahannock County. The Henderson Award is named after the first president of People Incorporated’s board of directors, and honors volunteers who work tirelessly on behalf of their communities.

“It’s really been a labor of love,” said Laing. “I’ve been involved with the pantry going on ten years. To see it grow to the size it has is really rewarding.”

Grimsley, the Superintendent of Rappahannock County Schools, was awarded the Garland Thayer award from People Incorporated for her exceptional contributions to the students and families of Rappahannock County.

The Thayer Award is named after the agency’s founding executive director and recognizes the achievements of an outstanding paid professional.

Visit PeopleInc.net for more information on the organization.