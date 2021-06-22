People Inc. promotes from within in naming Phipps next CEO

A vice president and chief development officer with People Inc. has been named the next president and CEO of the community action agency that serves Culpeper.

The Board of Directors on Tuesday named Bryan Phipps the next president of the nonprofit that locally helps run the Empowering Culpeper food distribution.

Across a wider area, the agency works to build affordable housing and support workforce and family development for the disadvantaged.

Phipps will continue to work closely with outgoing President and CEO Rob Goldsmith and officially assume the role in January 2022.

Phipps has been with People Inc. for 17 years and has the experience, said board chairman Chris Shortridge in a statement.

“Bryan has the background, knowledge and, most importantly, heart and soul for People Inc.’s mission,” he added. “We are confident that he will lead the agency in new and exciting directions.”

Goldsmith, retiring at the end of this year after nearly four decades with the nonprofit, said he was excited about the future with Phipps at the helm.

