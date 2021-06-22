People Inc. promotes from within in naming Phipps next CEO

A vice president and chief development officer with People Inc. has been named the next president and CEO of the community action agency that serves Culpeper.
The Board of Directors on Tuesday named Bryan Phipps the next president of the nonprofit that locally helps run the Empowering Culpeper food distribution.
Across a wider area, the agency works to build affordable housing and support workforce and family development for the disadvantaged.
Phipps will continue to work closely with outgoing President and CEO Rob Goldsmith and officially assume the role in January 2022.
Phipps has been with People Inc. for 17 years and has the experience, said board chairman Chris Shortridge in a statement.
“Bryan has the background, knowledge and, most importantly, heart and soul for People Inc.’s mission,” he added. “We are confident that he will lead the agency in new and exciting directions.”
Goldsmith, retiring at the end of this year after nearly four decades with the nonprofit, said he was excited about the future with Phipps at the helm.
“He’s committed to the organization, a dynamic leader and will be an outstanding representative of the agency. I am confident that he will continue to build on what we’ve achieved up to this point,” Goldsmith said in a statement.
The incoming CEO said he was humbled at the opportunity.
“I look forward to working alongside our incredible staff, boards of directors, partners and communities to continue to make a difference in Virginia and beyond,” Phipps said.
People Inc. serves Buchanan, Dickenson, Russell, Washington, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Frederick, Culpeper, Fauquier, Rappahannock, and Prince William counties and the cities of Bristol, Manassas, and Manassas Park.
During his tenure at People Inc., Phipps worked to increase investment capital and services to low-income communities and was instrumental in the creation of the agency’s New Markets Tax Credit program.
His specialties include raising and deploying investor capital, project development and community outreach for community economic development initiatives, according to an agency release.
Phipps will lead a staff of nearly 300, manage a $30 million budget and provide leadership and staff support to the board. He will act as a liaison between the agency and legislative, organizational partners, including Culpeper County government, funders, and the national Community Action network.
Phipps holds a degree in History and Political Science from the University of Virginia Wise. He is from Clintwood and lives in Big Stone Gap with his wife, Bella, and three daughters.