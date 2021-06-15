People invited to learn about Salubria and colonial Virginia's German colonists

Fort Germanna, a palisaded village like the settlement at James Fort in Tidewater Virginia, was one of the first communities established in Orange County. It came a century later than Jamestown, and was built by German colonists imported by Spotswood, for whom Spotsylvania County is named.

In a few weeks, the foundation will host “The Peoples of Germanna,” its yearly conference and reunion for Germanna descendants. For the second year in a row, the five-day event will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foundation officials began planning the July 13-17 event early this year, and didn’t know what to expect by July, so they erred on the side of caution and opted for online presentations, a spokesperson said Tuesday.

“While we will wait another year to meet and gather in-person, we have lined up exciting presentations all week that we hope you will enjoy,” the group told members recently.

2021 will be Germanna’s 64th year of holding the conference and reunion. This year’s event will focus on four cultures that intersect at Germanna: Native American, English, African American, and German.