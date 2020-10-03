Permit expires for Culpeper solar-power plant

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This state override of local authority ignores the fact there is already a process for requesting extensions at the local level,” PEC spokesman Marco Sanchez said in an Aug. 28 social-media post.

“Furthermore, we know of no local government that has failed to meet an appropriate request for an extension due to the pandemic,” Sanchez added. “… These decisions are best made at the local level on a case-by-case basis, allowing a locality to reasonably reassess whether that rezoning and development proposal still makes sense for the community.”

The Warrenton-based group was founded in 1972 to promote and protect the Piedmont’s rural economy, natural resources, history and beauty.

On Thursday, Culpeper Board Chairman Gary Deal joined Supervisor Paul Bates and County Administrator John Egertson on a tour, closed to the press, of the Belcher solar plant that Dominion Energy is building on some 1,000 acres along State Route 22 in Louisa County. Louisa supervisors approved the plant in 2017.

Egertson said they viewed a mostly complete section of the project, but were not permitted to leave the vehicle or take photographs. It was an educational visit, he said, with ample opportunity to ask questions.