Person on tracks struck by Amtrak train Thursday in Orange

An Amtrak train bound for New York City struck a person who was on the tracks around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday in Orange County, Virginia.

Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods, in the Washington, D.C. office, would not confirm if the person died. She referred the question to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, in charge of the investigation.

Messages left with the OCSO spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

The incident temporarily disrupted service on the train that originated in New Orleans, Woods said. The Crescent provides daily passenger services from New Orleans to New York, stopping in Culpeper, but not in Orange.

There were no reported injuries to passengers or crew members, Woods said.

“We encourage the general public to remain alert near highway-rail grade crossings and railroad rights-of-way,” she said in an email to the Star-Exponent.

“Amtrak is one of several partners with Operation Lifesaver Inc., a national, nonprofit safety education group working to eliminate deaths and injuries at railroad crossings and along railroad rights-of-way. Motorists and pedestrians can take action to prevent injuries and fatalities from occurring as a result of high-risk behavior on or near railroad crossings and tracks.”