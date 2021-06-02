Petersburg gets fruity with first-ever Strawberry Festival

PETERSBURG - Who's ready to get fruity? Main Street Petersburg, the nonprofit formed to promote economic development, is sponsoring a Strawberry Festival in Old Towne this Saturday, June 5.

River Street Market will be getting their 'fruit on' from 9 a.m. to noon during the first-ever festival. The strawberry theme will continue throughout Old Towne restaurants and businesses all day.

The Strawberry Shortcake Gang will be making a special appearance at the market. And, to honor their visit, a basket of market goodies will be raffled off.

"Everyone that attends the market can pick up a raffle ticket for only $1 for a chance at winning the give-a-way," said River Street Market Manager Cheryl Bursch. If raffle-ticket purchasers wear a fruit-themed outfit, they will receive an additional raffle ticket for free.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Vendors during the Strawberry Festival will each get a raffle ticket which gives them a chance to win a $50 Gift Certificate," said Bursch. "If a vendor dresses up and/or decorates their booth with a fruit theme, they will get an additional raffle ticket."

Virginia Family Nutrition Program will be present doing a "BERRY" fun kids craft during the market.