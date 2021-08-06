Philadelphia man dies in I-81 crash with tractor-trailer

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man died early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on I-81 with a tractor-trailer.

The wreck occurred at 4:12 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the 262-mile marker in Buckingham County, according to a release from Virginia State Police Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on the interstate when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp, Coffey said.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, of Pennsylvania died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man from Fresno, Calif. was not injured. He male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash that remains under investigation, Coffey said.