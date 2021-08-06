 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Philadelphia man dies in I-81 crash with tractor-trailer
0 comments
top story

Philadelphia man dies in I-81 crash with tractor-trailer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
VSP

A 38-year-old Philadelphia man died early Thursday in a two-vehicle crash on I-81 with a tractor-trailer.

The wreck occurred at 4:12 a.m. on Aug. 5 at the 262-mile marker in Buckingham County, according to a release from Virginia State Police Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A 2013 Fiat 500 was traveling south on the interstate when it collided with a 2022 Kenworth tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was also traveling south and was slowing to take an exit ramp, Coffey said.

The driver of the Fiat, Jonathan A. Zandani, of Pennsylvania died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 30-year-old man from Fresno, Calif. was not injured. He male was wearing a seatbelt.

Speed is considered a factor in the crash that remains under investigation, Coffey said.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New Jersey to require masks in schools

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News