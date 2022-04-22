Philadelphia men receive multiple life sentences in Spotsylvania triple slaying

Three Philadelphia men were hammered with multiple life sentences Friday for their roles in a May 2019 triple slaying in Spotsylvania County.

Michael Coleman, 39, Rachel Ozuna, 34, and Kyrrus Ozuna, 14, were all killed on May 26, 2019, in their home at 8312 Arlene Acres Drive. All three were found a few days later with their throats slit and their arms and legs bound.

During a two-week trial in Spotsylvania Circuit Court in January, prosecutors showed that a group of five came to Spotsylvania to rob Coleman, a drug dealer who was known to deal in large quantities of drugs and money.

The Philadelphia group, referred to as the "Get Money Brothers," left Spotsylvania with drugs and about $100,000 in cash, according to evidence presented by the prosecution. A toddler and an infant were unattended in the home until May 29, when Kyrrus' father came looking for his son and found the gruesome scene.

Three of the defendants, Montel J. Wilson, 29, Hugh C. Green, 33, and Jamal K. Bailey, 33, were all sentenced by Judge Ricardo Rigual on Friday to two life sentences plus at least 150 years. All were convicted by a jury of at least 18 offenses, including multiple counts of murder.

Wilson's brother, Durward Allen, 30, was ordered by Rigual to serve 18 years in prison. Allen had previously pleaded guilty to robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and a firearms offense.

Allen drove members of the group to the area of Coleman's home, the evidence showed, but he did not participate directly in the slayings. Still, Rigual's sentence exceeded the recommended state sentencing guidelines for Allen, which called for a maximum penalty of 14 and a half years.

The fifth member of the conspiracy, 37-year-old James C. Myers, testified for the prosecution during the trial. As part of a deal, Myers pleaded guilty to felony murder and conspiracy and will receive between 24 and 32 years when he is sentenced July 28.

Friday's sentencing hearings lasted all day and featured emotional testimony from the victims' families, who spoke in detail about the devastating impact the killings have had on them.

Detectives collected mounds of cellphone data, bank records and pictures and videos that connected the defendants to the crime.

During the trial, Myers described how Wilson planned the robbery of Coleman and said that Green killed Coleman and Rachel Ozuna at Wilson's command. Myers said Green refused to kill the teenager, so Bailey stepped in and did it.

Defense attorneys repeatedly attacked Myers' credibility, but were unable to sway the jury. Wilson testified that he did a lot of drug business with Coleman, who once lived in Philadelphia, and had no reason to cut off a profitable arrangement.

Bill Neely, who represented Green, again argued that Myers lied during his testimony and was likely the real killer. He also said Coleman had considerable fault in the deaths.

"If Coleman hadn't been dealing kilos of cocaine, we wouldn't be here," Neely said.

Allen's attorney, Chris Leibig, asked Rigual to sentence his client within the guidelines. He said Allen has no history of violence and did not participate in the slayings.

But prosecutor Jeff Adams said he deserved more than what the guidelines called for. "He shuttled four guys with guns to knock off a cartel-level dealer," Adams said. "What did he think was going to happen?"