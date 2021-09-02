Phoenix Event Alliance, theater company present 'Much Ado About Nothing' at Mountain Run Winery

“We’d like to find a place with lots of space—hundreds of acres,” Rutherford said. “This would be a place where groups of all kinds—people of all ages and abilities—would have a home for education, rehearsal, practice and performance.”

The Fredericksburg resident’s vision is to create Common Ground, a festival village with a variety of performing indoor and outdoor spaces and seating, offices and meeting rooms. It would include an equestrian center, a folk arts school, gardens, campgrounds and cabins, kitchens and rugby-size sports fields, she said at Mountain Run Winery.

Rutherford hopes to provide a place where disabled veterans or people with special needs could seek a range of therapies, from creating art to riding horses to watching a game of rugby or ballet performance.

“We want to be green and sustainable and build it so it’s used throughout the year, not just during one season,” said Gil, Rutherford’s Phoenix partner who also lives in Fredericksburg. “We’re in the process of seeking investors and finding sponsors to help with our mission. We want to create a spot where it’s the best of the north and the south coming together.”