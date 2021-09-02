Phoenix Event Alliance, theater company present 'Much Ado About Nothing' at Mountain Run Winery

Laughter enlivened a 120-year-old Culpeper County barn as theater-goers enjoyed William Shakespeare’s comedy “Much Ado About Nothing” the other weekend.
The unusual location was Culpeper’s Mountain Run Winery, which hosted the Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble on Saturday, Aug. 22.
“The venue was perfect; it’s just delightful,” said Jacqueline Smith, a Culpeper resident who attended the show. “I like Shakespeare anyway, and I think it’s fun when they make it more contemporary.”
Set in Miami after World War II, the adaptation melded Shakespeare’s poetic prose with some era-appropriate references. For the mid-day show, tickets cost $15 each, with box seating and wine service available.
The British bard’s classic tale touches on love and hate, war and peace, freedom and tyranny—told with Shakespeare’s signature mix of wit and wisdom.
Smith, an English major who moved to Culpeper from New York five years ago, said it was a perfect bit of entertainment on a summer afternoon.
“I would love to have more of this kind of thing available to see in the Culpeper area,” she said.
Organized by The Phoenix Event Alliance, the play was part of the new nonprofit’s efforts to develop a place for performing groups, artists, conservationists, historians, niche sports and educators to gather and share their abilities with appreciative audiences.
“We’re looking for a permanent location, but in the meantime we’re doing what we can to support local artists by arranging performances like this,” said Vilma Gil, a partner in Phoenix and coordinator of its performing-arts arm.
Jessica Mahr, artistic director of Culpeper’s StageWorks community theater group, attended the “Much Ado” performance. She expressed enthusiasm about the Phoenix Event Alliance idea.
“It’s something we could really use here in Culpeper,” Mahr said in an intervew.
What delighted Mahr most about the performance at Mountain Run was watching her 9-year-old son understand and enjoy it, she said.
“Because of how well they did as performers, even though they were using that high language, my son understood just by watching,” she said. “Shakespeare is one of my favorites to direct.”
In fact, Mahr said StageWorks plans to perform “The Complete Works of Shakespeare—abridged” in Culpeper in May or June 2022, with The Noble Blades, a stage combat group based in Reston, providing the stage choreography. The local theater group is also making plans for its Christmas production of “A Christmas Story,” with auditions to be held in September.
Cornelia Rutherford, who for more than a decade has organized the Virginia Renaissance Faire held annually at Spotsylvania County’s Lake Anna Winery, is president and chief executive officer of The Phoenix Event Alliance.
“We’d like to find a place with lots of space—hundreds of acres,” Rutherford said. “This would be a place where groups of all kinds—people of all ages and abilities—would have a home for education, rehearsal, practice and performance.”
The Fredericksburg resident’s vision is to create Common Ground, a festival village with a variety of performing indoor and outdoor spaces and seating, offices and meeting rooms. It would include an equestrian center, a folk arts school, gardens, campgrounds and cabins, kitchens and rugby-size sports fields, she said at Mountain Run Winery.
Rutherford hopes to provide a place where disabled veterans or people with special needs could seek a range of therapies, from creating art to riding horses to watching a game of rugby or ballet performance.
“We want to be green and sustainable and build it so it’s used throughout the year, not just during one season,” said Gil, Rutherford’s Phoenix partner who also lives in Fredericksburg. “We’re in the process of seeking investors and finding sponsors to help with our mission. We want to create a spot where it’s the best of the north and the south coming together.”
Until then, they are “doing as much as we can with pieces our collaborative company has created,” Gil said. “When the Fredericksburg Theatre Ensemble reached out to us, they’d had great reviews for their performances and wanted to offer it more broadly. We reached out to David [Foster, owner of Mountain Run Winery], and he was able to provide a beautiful venue for the Culpeper area.”
“Isn’t it great?” Foster said during the intermission of “Much Ado.” “It looks like everybody is having a great time. We’d love to do this kind of thing again.”
