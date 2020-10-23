Phony doctor in Stafford gets 11 years in prison for 'unforgivable' treatment of patients

A woman who treated more than 100 patients while pretending to be a psychologist in Stafford County was ordered Friday to serve 11 years in prison.

Sharonda Avery, 44, was sentenced in Stafford Circuit Court to a total of 46 years, with all but 11 years suspended. She was previously convicted of five counts of obtaining money by false pretenses, two counts of passing forged documents, perjury and practicing psychology without a license.

Judge Charles Sharp’s sentence was well above the recommended state sentencing guidelines, which called for a maximum active sentence of two years and three months. Avery had no prior criminal record.

Former Stafford Detective Ed McCullough headed an investigation into Avery that began in October 2018, when police began getting complaints about her. McCullough found that Avery was not licensed and had none of the degrees she claimed to have, including two doctorates.

Court records show that she practiced for about three years at the former Pediatric Partners for Attention and Learning at 2128 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford. The office was headed by a real doctor, Joni Johnson.