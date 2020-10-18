PHOTO: A whole lot of hay bales

It took approximately 100 hay bales—each one weighing about 1,000 lbs—to create this gigantic campaign sign in support of President Donald Trump on Route 211 at Massies Corner in Rappahannock County.

“A couple weeks after the sign was unveiled, the Rappahannock County Zoning Office received a single complaint that it was too big to be in compliance with the county’s sign ordinance,” the Rappahannock News article read. However, the newspaper said because political signs of this nature are not permanent, the complaint was unlikely to have an effect.