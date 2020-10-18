 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO: A whole lot of hay bales
0 comments
editor's pick top story

PHOTO: A whole lot of hay bales

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
A whole lot of hay bales
EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

It took approximately 100 hay bales—each one weighing about 1,000 lbs—to create this gigantic campaign sign in support of President Donald Trump on Route 211 at Massies Corner in Rappahannock County.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Rapphannock News reported that farmer Mike Massie, with a group of family and friends, assembled the message over four nights.

“A couple weeks after the sign was unveiled, the Rappahannock County Zoning Office received a single complaint that it was too big to be in compliance with the county’s sign ordinance,” the Rappahannock News article read. However, the newspaper said because political signs of this nature are not permanent, the complaint was unlikely to have an effect.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Today in history: Oct. 18

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News