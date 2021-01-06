PHOTOS: Culpeper GOP charters 3 buses for D.C. protest

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After Trump supporters pushed through Capitol and D.C. police defenses and breached the Capitol, acting Defense Secretary Christopher C. Miller deployed the D.C. National Guard to secure the area around the Capitol, he said in a statement.

FBI agents arrived in camouflage, bearing shields and machine guns, to help secure the building and the public. District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser imposed a nighttime curfew on the city, and later extended the district’s state of public emergency for 15 days, until after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in on Inauguration Day.

Keene, a member of the Culpeper County School Board and a deputy with the county Sheriff’s Office, said the vast majority of demonstrators acted properly.

“Ninety-nine percent of the individuals expressed their views in an orderly fashion,” he said. “... (T)hat 1 percent of bad actors who crossed the line does not represent what we believe as Republicans.

“President Trump is not responsible for the 1 percent of those who broke the law,” Keene added. “He clearly expressed and directed people to gather peacefully.