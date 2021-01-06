PHOTOS: Culpeper GOP charters 3 buses for DC protest

Three busloads of Culpeper-area residents and others from Central Virginia journeyed to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to join the many thousands of people participating in the Save America Rally to “demand transparency and protect election integrity” on the day Congress was set to approve the 2020 election results.
About 120 people rode in the buses chartered by the Culpeper County Republican Committee, leaving at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 6 p.m., committee Chair Marshall Keene said via email Wednesday evening. They came from Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Louisa, Albemarle, Fredericksburg and the Shenandoah Valley.
The local attendees took part in the rally on the capital’s National Mall and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, Keene said. He said he could not attend the event.
“Many committee members experienced the overwhelming support of President Trump with like-minded conservatives throughout the country in an effort to express the disdain for the apparent voter fraud that has infiltrated our election process,” Keene said.
In the early afternoon, a violent mob stormed the Capitol. Protesters occupied Vice President Pence’s place on the dais of the Senate chamber and the office desk of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. One woman inside the Capitol was shot and died. Pence ordered the National Guard to back up police Wednesday evening in clearing the area around the Capitol. And the District of Columbia’s mayor imposed a curfew on the city.
Keene, a member of the Culpeper County School Board and a deputy with the county Sheriff’s Office, said the vast majority of demonstrators acted properly.
“Ninety-nine percent of the individuals expressed their views in an orderly fashion,” he said. “... (T)hat 1 percent of bad actors who crossed the line does not represent what we believe as Republicans.
“President Trump is not responsible for the 1 percent of those who broke the law,” Keene added. “He clearly expressed and directed people to gather peacefully.
“Culpeper Republicans will continue to stay the course in 2021 and do everything in our wheelhouse to elect Republicans at the local, state and national levels,” he said. “Culpeper Republicans have become the gold standard in the state for the work done to support conservative principles. I urge all Republicans to get involved and be a part of the process to put conservative officials in office at all levels of government.”