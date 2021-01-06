PHOTOS: Culpeper GOP charters 3 buses for DC protest

Three busloads of Culpeper-area residents and others from Central Virginia journeyed to Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to join the many thousands of people participating in the Save America Rally to “demand transparency and protect election integrity” on the day Congress was set to approve the 2020 election results.

About 120 people rode in the buses chartered by the Culpeper County Republican Committee, leaving at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 6 p.m., committee Chair Marshall Keene said via email Wednesday evening. They came from Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Louisa, Albemarle, Fredericksburg and the Shenandoah Valley.

The local attendees took part in the rally on the capital’s National Mall and the grounds of the U.S. Capitol, Keene said. He said he could not attend the event.

“Many committee members experienced the overwhelming support of President Trump with like-minded conservatives throughout the country in an effort to express the disdain for the apparent voter fraud that has infiltrated our election process,” Keene said.

