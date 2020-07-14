On a recent sauna-like July day, high school lacrosse friends (top, from left) Alison Bureman of Bristow, Alyssa Duvall of Culpeper, and Anne Nyrapong and Zaakirah Fofana of Manassas paddle their way across the lake in kayaks rented from the Town of Culpeper’s Lake Pelham Adventures.
Bureman said one of her friends had rented kayaks at the lake before and enjoyed it. “We just wanted to kick back and cool off,” Bureman said. “It was pretty fun.”
Open from dawn to dusk, visitors may rent canoes, kayaks, paddle boards and paddle boats, rented on a first come, first served basis.
Boaters are asked to prevent spreading COVID-19 and observe CDC guidelines for personal hygeine and social distancing, and limit contact in the rental process by filling out paperwork beforehand if possible.
Lake Pelham is a reservoir water supply for the Town of Culpeper, covering 255 acres. According to the Culpeper Tourism website, the reservoir has more channel catfish per acre than any other lake in Northern Virginia. Other species of fish in the lake include largemouth bass, bluegill, pumpkinseed sunfish and Yellow perch.
