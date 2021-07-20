PHOTOS: Madison County Fair weekend fun

Madison County Fair fun happened this past week starting with a livestock show on Wednesday and Thursday, and carnival rides and events on Friday and Saturday.
The gates opened at 4 p.m. Friday at 1015 Fairground Road in Madison, with opening ceremonies at the flagpole and American Legion Post 157 launching the carnival officially.
A Cowboy Circus began on Friday as well as a 4-H Livestock Auction and the Lumberjack Show of Champions.
Saturday highlights at the fair included a cornhole tournament and Luray Zoo animals. It closed with a smash-’em-up Demolition Derby Saturday night.