PHOTOS: National Night Out in Culpeper

Members of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department were on hand in Culpeper’s Magnolia Green subdivision Tuesday as part of National Night Out, including (from left) Aden Frazier, Tony Troilo, Pep Troilo, Brian Mackison, Rod Frazier, Jason Smith (Culpeper Police Department) and Mike Carpenter.

Like other neighborhoods across Culpeper Tuesday, Magnolia Green was the site of National Night Out activities in Culpeper’s 38th annual event.

Residents enjoyed ice cream and snow cones, saw McGruff the crime dog, watched drone demonstrations and had a chance to interact with police and fire workers in a relaxed, fun setting.

Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are well-organized and fighting back.