 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTOS: National Night Out in Culpeper
0 comments
editor's pick top story

PHOTOS: National Night Out in Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Members of the Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department were on hand in Culpeper’s Magnolia Green subdivision Tuesday as part of National Night Out, including (from left) Aden Frazier, Tony Troilo, Pep Troilo, Brian Mackison, Rod Frazier, Jason Smith (Culpeper Police Department) and Mike Carpenter.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Like other neighborhoods across Culpeper Tuesday, Magnolia Green was the site of National Night Out activities in Culpeper’s 38th annual event.

Residents enjoyed ice cream and snow cones, saw McGruff the crime dog, watched drone demonstrations and had a chance to interact with police and fire workers in a relaxed, fun setting.

Celebrated across the country, National Night Out is designed to heighten crime prevention awareness, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are well-organized and fighting back.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

New York lawmakers seek Gov. Cuomo's resignation

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greene County woman charged with incest
Latest News

Greene County woman charged with incest

Also known as “Chris-Chan,” Chandler has been the subject of obsessive internet vitriol and trolling for more than a decade following the creation of her “Sonichu” character and web comic.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News