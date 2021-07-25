PHOTOS: War games come to Culpeper museum

Game designer Peter Schweighofer explains the uses of a variety of war-gaming tools Saturday morning at the Museum of Culpeper History.

Schweighofer, a Culpeper resident who develops, publishes and promotes roleplaying and other adventure game hobby materials, also led participants through a simple tabletop wargame using miniature Civil War ironclads.

About 10 people attended the event. Schweighofer reviewed the history behind wargaming, including the book by H.G. Wells, “Little Wars: A game for boys from twelve years of age to one hundred and fifty and for that more intelligent sort of girl who likes boys’ games and books,” which provided the foundation for what is known today as miniature wargaming.

The hobby today takes many forms, from board games to computer simulations, with players fielding soldiers based on the historical past or an imagined future. Clubs arrange practice combat events and may participate in regional or national gaming competitions.

The museum will host another, similar program on Saturday, August 7 at 10 a.m.