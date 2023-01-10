 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Pie in the face: CTEC teachers take one for a good cause

  • 0

The National Technical Honor Society chapter at Culpeper Technical Education Center got messy for a good cause to end 2022 with its “Pie the Person Contest” in December.

The fun event raised $500 for the Blue and Santa Red Project as part of the students’ fall service project, according to a recent release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

Students donated money during NTHS school store hours towards the teacher of their choice they wanted to see get a pie in the face. The teachers with the highest amount at the end of the fundraiser received the honor.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Participating staff included HVAC instructor Matt Barton, culinary instructor Jay Cohen, EMT instructor Stephanie Corbin, construction instructor Ted DeLano, cybersecurity instructor Jordan Macurak and Principal Shaun Summerscales.

People are also reading…

Cohen and Macurak tied for getting the most votes to get pied in the face, therefore raising the most money.

Blue and Red Project President Steve Corbin and Secretary Kim Green were on hand Dec. 21 to witness the good-natured, delicious fun. National Technical Honor Society advisors Matt Barton, Corbin and Macurak and NTHS President Hunter Lutz presented them with the big check.

The Blue and Red Santa Project is a local nonprofit, a partnership of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 and Culpeper Police Dept., that assists children in need throughout the year in partnership with Walmart and Target and other service organizations such as the Culpeper Eagles. In September, the group sponsored local teens to help with back to school clothing.

abrophy@starexponent.com

540/825-4315

0 comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

UPDATE: 6-year-old witness says classmate shot teacher at Newport News school

A teacher was injured in a shooting Friday afternoon at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, according to police and school officials. No students were injured but an adult was taken to the hospital. Police believe they have the person responsible in custody but declined to provide any details about that person Friday afternoon. However, at least one child who said she witnessed the ...

Culpeper teen passes U.S. citizenship exam

Culpeper teen passes U.S. citizenship exam

Yhilee Chavarria graduated from Eastern View High School last year, and started on her way to being an American citizen—with help from her mom, and Culpeper Literacy Council.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Neuroscientists may have figured out how the brain experiences physical space

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert