Pie in the face: CTEC teachers take one for a good cause

The National Technical Honor Society chapter at Culpeper Technical Education Center got messy for a good cause to end 2022 with its “Pie the Person Contest” in December.

The fun event raised $500 for the Blue and Santa Red Project as part of the students’ fall service project, according to a recent release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokesperson Laura Hoover.

Students donated money during NTHS school store hours towards the teacher of their choice they wanted to see get a pie in the face. The teachers with the highest amount at the end of the fundraiser received the honor.

Participating staff included HVAC instructor Matt Barton, culinary instructor Jay Cohen, EMT instructor Stephanie Corbin, construction instructor Ted DeLano, cybersecurity instructor Jordan Macurak and Principal Shaun Summerscales.

Cohen and Macurak tied for getting the most votes to get pied in the face, therefore raising the most money.

Blue and Red Project President Steve Corbin and Secretary Kim Green were on hand Dec. 21 to witness the good-natured, delicious fun. National Technical Honor Society advisors Matt Barton, Corbin and Macurak and NTHS President Hunter Lutz presented them with the big check.

The Blue and Red Santa Project is a local nonprofit, a partnership of Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Dept. Co. 1 and Culpeper Police Dept., that assists children in need throughout the year in partnership with Walmart and Target and other service organizations such as the Culpeper Eagles. In September, the group sponsored local teens to help with back to school clothing.