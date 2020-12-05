Pigs die in fiery tractor-trailer crash Friday on I-95 in Stafford

Approximately 20 pigs being hauled in a tractor-trailer died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash Friday morning on I-95 in Stafford County.

Virginia State Police Trooper E. Byrd is investigating the wreck that occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 4 at the 147.2 mile-marker on the interstate.

A 2005 Peterbilt tractor-trailer was traveling north on I-95 when it ran off of the left side of the road and collided with a jersey wall, according to a news release from VSP Spokesman Sgt. Brent Coffey.

The tractor-trailer jackknifed, came to rest across the travel lanes, and caught fire.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, David L. Ressler, 58, of Waynesboro, Pa., was not injured in the crash. Ressler was wearing a seatbelt. He was charged with reckless driving, Coffey said.

The truck was transporting an estimated 200 pigs in the trailer at the time of the crash. A veterinarian responded to the scene to assess the livestock. Approximately 20 pigs did not survive the crash, including six that had to be euthanized by the vet, according to the release.

VDOT assisted with cleanup which caused northbound I-95 to be closed for several hours.The crash remains under investigation.