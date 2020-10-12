 Skip to main content
Pink, purple in Annie duPont autumn-time garden
Not just greens, oranges and yellows provide the color in the autumn-time Annie duPont Formal Garden at James Madison’s Montpelier in Orange County.

Pink and purple blooms were also prolific last week in the lovely, perfect-for-wandering terraced garden designed by celebrated landscape architect Charles Gillette.

The garden, grounds, trails and museum shop on the presidential estate are now open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Monday with limited, private tours of the mansion.

