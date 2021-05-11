Pipeline outage has worried motorists lining up at area gas pumps

“There are efforts also underway to secure fuel provisions for public safety vehicles, should we in fact experience any prolonged shortages,” Ooten said in the statement, posted by Culpeper County Board Chairman Gary Deal.

While many Fredericksburg-area stations were doing brisk business on Tuesday, others were selling no fuel. Some area Valero stations were empty of vehicles. The Murphy Express gas station next to the Walmart in Orange County had signs taped to its pumps stating that the station was temporarily out of gas.

Not far away, at the intersection of State Routes 3 and 20, the Sheetz and 7-Eleven pumps were packed with cars. There were also lines of cars waiting for gas at stations in southern Stafford and elsewhere in the region.

By Tuesday, GasBuddy reported that more than 1,000 gas stations had run out of gasoline, shortages primarily driven by panic buying, according to the AP. In Virginia, 7.5 percent of the state’s 3,880 gas stations reported running out of fuel.

Colonial Pipeline officials said the company was working to resume operations by the end of the week, according to the AP. But fuel industry analysts are concerned about “panic buying,” something they say could prolong any impacts to the gas supply.