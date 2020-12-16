Plans underway to rename Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford County

Just north of Stafford County, the road signs no longer read Jefferson Davis Highway. Elected officials believe it’s time for Stafford to make a similar change.
In 1922, the Virginia General Assembly designated U.S.1 as Jefferson Davis Highway in honor of the president of the Confederacy, at the request of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. But public opinion has shifted since then, and the road has been renamed in sections by some of the localities it runs through.
In June 2018, the Alexandria City Council voted unanimously to rename its portion of the road to Richmond Highway. Three months ago, both Prince William and Arlington counties took similar actions.
Prince William County Supervisor Andrea Bailey said the change was “well past time and past due.”
“[Jefferson Davis] is a symbol of division throughout our communities and it’s a consistent reminder of our nation’s dark and hurtful past,” said Bailey.
Stafford supervisors do not object to changing the name of the roadway through the county, but on Tuesday, they voiced concerns about proposed legislation from Del. Josh Cole. Del. Joshua Cole supports a petition to rename the entire 196.6-mile stretch of U.S. 1 through the state in memory of Caroline County couple Mildred and Richard Loving.
In June 1958, the interracial couple traveled to Washington, D.C., to get married, but were arrested and jailed in Virginia five weeks later, where interracial marriages were illegal. The couple fought for the next nine years, resulting in the landmark 1967 Supreme Court ruling that declared state laws banning mixed-race marriage were unconstitutional.
“I found it interesting that Del. [Joshua] Cole didn’t see fit to talk to Stafford and any of the other communities that are involved, before he thought about his legislation,” said Supervisor Mark Dudenhefer. “It’s time to change the name if it’s offensive. ... I have no issue with that.”
Cole said he made his decision to file the bill based on a petition sent to him by Fredericksburg resident Will Mackintosh. The petition seeks to change the name of the entire route through the state to memorialize the Caroline couple. As of Wednesday, the petition had nearly 7,500 signatures.
But Dudenhefer fears renaming the route through the county to memorialize a specific individual could put the county in the same position it finds itself in today.
“You never know, five years from now, they find out that guy robbed a bank,” said Dudenhefer. “The road name is going to be changed, no matter what we do. What we’re trying to do at this point is to have some say in what it’s changed to.”
On Tuesday, Dudenhefer suggested the county send letters to the Commonwealth Transportation Board, as well as state legislators, indicating the county supports a name change, but recommends Richmond Highway be chosen as the new name within Stafford, down to the Cambridge Street line near Enon Road in Falmouth. U.S. 1 would remain Cambridge Street through Falmouth.
Cole said his bill would only change the name of those portions of the roadway within the state that honor Jefferson Davis.
“If there are parts, like in the City of Richmond where they named it Richmond Highway, or in Alexandria, where it’s Richmond Highway, those would still remain Richmond Highway,” said Cole.
Deputy County Administrator Mike Smith told supervisors that State Code stipulates if the General Assembly or the Commonwealth Transportation Board changes the name, the Virginia Department of Transportation will install the new road signs, but the locality must pay the replacement costs.
Smith said Prince William anticipates spending about $1.2 million to replace their signs.
As a result, Dudenhefer suggested the letter to Richmond officials should also include a request for financial relief to help defer the cost of replacement signs, as well as payments to those residents and businesses along the route who would be forced to update websites, stationary, business cards and other items associated with their businesses.
Supervisors ultimately passed Dudenhefer’s proposal 4–1, with one member absent. Supervisor Cindy Shelton voted against the measure.
“I cannot, in good conscience, support something that’s going to harm small businesses,” said Shelton. “We should not impose this upon our businesses without compensating them in some way.”
Cole said the financial impact experienced by small business owners will not be overlooked during the January session when the bill is introduced.
“That is something that we’ll have to consider in the budget,” said Cole, who added that even the new name for the roadway is now uncertain, due to recent developments north of the county.
Earlier this month, Arlington County announced it would seek approval from the Commonwealth Transportation Board to rename its 4.6 mile stretch of Lee Highway—also known as U.S. Route 29—to Mildred and Richard Loving Avenue.
Cole said he is aware of Arlington County’s proposal and plans to meet soon to exchange ideas with Del. Rip Sullivan, whose 48th District includes Arlington.
“We might have to figure out another name to go with,” said Cole. “There will definitely be a bill introduced, we just may not know what the name is going to be yet.”
