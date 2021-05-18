Plaque dedicated to honor Falmouth historian who helped restore Shelton's Cottage

The small cottage overlooking the Rappahannock River in southern Stafford County may not look all that impressive to the casual passerby, but it meant a lot to Irma Clifton and to preserving the history of Falmouth.
That’s why Stafford officials gathered Tuesday to unveil a plaque honoring the late Clifton at the small colonial-era home she helped bring back to life.
“She was just such an energetic woman, history lover to the core, and she loved this house,” said her daughter, Donna Clifton, of Fredericksburg. “It’s an emotional day.”
Elected officials, friends, family and local historians attended the morning ceremony under sunny skies, where they recalled Irma Clifton’s dedication and determination in preserving historic landmarks.
“Not only did Irma talk the talk, but she also walked the walk,” said Supervisor Tom Coen. “People like Irma do not ask anyone’s permission, they jump in, serve the greater good and do the work.”
Clifton, who was also involved in historic preservation efforts in Fairfax County, died Aug. 30, 2019, at age 77.
“She had a debilitating illness and yet, she was continually working and thinking and calling someone to improve and preserve the Falmouth area,” said Cessie Howell, a preservationist and wife of former House Speaker Bill Howell of Stafford. “She would bring refreshments when she could hardly walk to the Stafford Historical Society as they were preserving different parts of the county.”
A plaque was dedicated to Clifton in 2012 for her 26 years of service at the Lorton Reformatory, as well as for serving as the first president of the Lorton Arts Foundation. Alane Callander of Falmouth said the unveiling of the plaque to honor Clifton in the heart of Falmouth was equally well deserved.
“She’s worthy of this honor,” said Callander, who has lived in Falmouth for over 40 years. “She’s been a key figure in restoring historic Falmouth.”
Coen said Clifton, who lived in the Samuel Gordon house at 100 Carter St., made it her “mission in life” to save and preserve the artifacts and structures in the surrounding neighborhood, including Shelton’s Cottage, situated on River Road, about 550 feet from the edge of the Rappahannock River.
Coen said Clifton helped update the cottage to ADA accessibility standards to allow all visitors easy and safe access, planted a garden and donated enough period furnishings to nearly fill the 1770s-era home.
“If you look around at the historical structures still standing, the beautiful period furnishings in Shelton’s Cottage and the strong sense of historic preservation in Stafford County, those are all part of Irma’s legacy,” Coen said.
The historic worker’s cottage, which contains six fireplaces served by one central chimney, was slated for demolition in 1971, but the Shelton family donated the structure to what is today the Stafford Historical Society. By 2009, the county took over ownership of the small structure.
“Shelton Cottage is filled with her love, her possessions,” said Cessie Howell. “Whenever you’d talk to her, she would say, this might fit in Shelton Cottage, or remember to take this to Shelton Cottage.”
Clifton served as president of the Stafford County Historical Society from 1987 to 1989. In the year of her death, she was appointed to serve on the Stafford County Architectural Review Board. She had also previously served on the Old Falmouth Renaissance Commission, the Historic Port of Falmouth Association and the Stafford Historical Society.
“She was very energetic, friendly and very committed once she got involved in something,” said Anita Dodd, chairwoman of Stafford’s Cemetery Committee. “She was just a great lady.”
