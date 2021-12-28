Plastic bag tax begins Jan. 1 in Fredericksburg

A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags goes into effect in Fredericksburg on Jan. 1, and Wegmans is responding by removing single-use plastic bags from its Fredericksburg store beginning the same day.
The General Assembly enacted legislation last year authorizing a new tax of 5 cents per plastic bag given to customers at grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores.
Fredericksburg City Council adopted the tax earlier this year in an effort to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags and promote reusable bags, according to a press release from the City.
"This initiative is an extension of City Council’s desired future state for a green, clean environment in which Fredericksburg is a responsible, modern city with a quality of life that is guaranteed by thoughtful environmental stewardship," the press release states.
The tax will be collected at the point of sale, similar to sales tax.
Big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart will be subject to the tax if they include a grocery store or pharmacy, and the tax only applies to businesses that maintain regular hours at a fixed location in the city.
Until Jan. 1, 2023, retailers can retain 2 out of every 5 cents collected as compensation for the cost of collecting and remitting the tax. This amount will reduce to 1 cent per bag after Jan. 1, 2023.
The tax does not apply to plastic bags used to wrap ice cream, meat, fish, poultry, produce, unwrapped bulk food items or other perishable food items or plastic bags used for dry cleaning or prescription medicine.
Per state law, revenue from the plastic-bag tax will be used for environmental cleanup and education programs.
On Dec. 27, Wegmans announced that it would eliminate all plastic bags from its Fredericksburg store in response to the new tax.
Paper bags will be available at a 5-cent charge, with all proceeds going to a local food bank, according to a press release.
"Wegmans’ goal is to shift customers to reusable bags, the best option to solve the environmental challenge of single-use grocery bags," the press release states.
Wegmans removed single-use plastic bags from its Fairfax County stores last month and from its two Richmond stores in 2019.
“We’ve always understood the need to reduce single-use grocery bags,” said Jason Wadsworth, Wegmans packaging, energy, and sustainability merchant, in the press release. “By eliminating plastic bags and adding a charge for each paper bag, our hope is to incentivize the adoption of reusable bags, an approach that has proven successful for us in New York State and Richmond.”
