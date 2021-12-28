Plastic bag tax begins Jan. 1 in Fredericksburg

A 5-cent tax on disposable plastic bags goes into effect in Fredericksburg on Jan. 1, and Wegmans is responding by removing single-use plastic bags from its Fredericksburg store beginning the same day.

The General Assembly enacted legislation last year authorizing a new tax of 5 cents per plastic bag given to customers at grocery stores, convenience stores and drug stores.

Fredericksburg City Council adopted the tax earlier this year in an effort to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags and promote reusable bags, according to a press release from the City.

"This initiative is an extension of City Council’s desired future state for a green, clean environment in which Fredericksburg is a responsible, modern city with a quality of life that is guaranteed by thoughtful environmental stewardship," the press release states.

The tax will be collected at the point of sale, similar to sales tax.

Big-box retailers such as Target and Walmart will be subject to the tax if they include a grocery store or pharmacy, and the tax only applies to businesses that maintain regular hours at a fixed location in the city.