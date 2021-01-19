Playground for kids 5-12 coming to Rockwater Park in February

Attention Culpeper kids: a new playground is finally going into the town of Culpeper’s Rockwater Park in mid-February.

Site work is now underway after being delayed a year by COVID-19.

The new play structure, a product of Maryland-based Sparks Play, is for children ages 5-12. Its design promotes agility, balance, coordination, endurance, strength, hand-eye coordination and fine motor skills, according to Shari Landry, president at Culpeper Wellness Foundation.

In 2019, the Foundation provided financial support for the climbing boulder and Fitcore course in the park.

Dedicated to improving local health and wellness, the Foundation is back again in 2021 providing support for the new playground with a $67,000 grant for the $150,000 project.

Installation will proceed next month, weather permitting, said Culpeper Public Services Director Jim Hoy.

Current physical activity guidelines indicate children in the age group for the new playground need at least 60 minutes of activity every day to grow up strong and healthy, Landry said.

“We believe that the addition of this structure will make the park even more attractive to families and children of all ages,” she said. “Encouraging active, healthy lifestyles is at the core of our mission and Rockwater is unique in that it has an assortment of features that provide something for everyone to enjoy! I can’t wait to see the park in full swing!”

