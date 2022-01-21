Plea deal in works in 2020 fatal shooting of Culpeper woman at cookout

The 67-year-old Culpeper man accused of inadvertently murdering his neighbor during an argument with her brother about Donald Trump during a cookout appeared briefly by videoconference in circuit court Friday for a continuance in the case.

Leroy Chandler, of Vantage Place, is charged with first degree murder in the Sept. 19, 2020 shooting death of Torri Kim Robinson, 56, who lived next door.

In person, court-appointed defense attorney Amy Harper told the judge Friday it was a very serious charge and that they were working hard to finalize a plea agreement in the matter with the commonwealth, represented Friday in court by deputy prosecutor Russell Rabb.

Harper told Chandler, who appeared on a TV screen from inside the Culpeper Jail library, that she would be in touch with him soon about the case. His arraignment and plea were continued until 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 23.

On the day of the crime, Chandler and Robinson's brother got into an argument over politics during a cookout, with alcohol, at the defendant's house, according to the preliminary hearing. Insults and threats were exchanged, according to testimony.

After a while, the defendant went inside his house to get a gun, came back outside, kept arguing and it escalated.

When Robinson stepped in front of her brother to stop the argument, Chandler shot her, according to court records.

According to the prosecutor, the two had been good friends, and neighbors.

A police detective testified at the preliminary hearing that the bullet Chandler shot was intended for Robinson's brother, who lived in her basement.

According to the defense, the shooting of Torrie Robinson was a horrible accident. She was a mother with a daughter, local cheer coach and a native of Brooklyn, N.Y. who left behind her mother and siblings.

The prosecution has maintained it is a case of transferred intent and therefore first degree murder.

