Police: 2 Virginia Beach men were racing their vehicles when one of them hit and killed a bicyclist

Two Virginia Beach men were racing their vehicles last week when one of them struck and killed a 59-year-old man riding his bicycle on Indian Lakes Boulevard, according to police.

Anthony Francis Tempesco, 19, and Hallam Alexander Guiler, 18, are each charged with causing the death of another while engaging in a race. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison. Both men are being held without bond in the city jail.

The accident occurred shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, near the intersection of Indian Lakes Boulevard and Halifax Drive.

The bicyclist, Edward Charles Richardson of Virginia Beach, was struck by one of the vehicles and was pronounced dead at the scene. Police didn’t identify which man’s vehicle hit Richardson, but said in a news release that the driver remained on the scene.