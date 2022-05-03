Police accuse suspect of impersonating FBI agent, other charges

A person pretending to be an FBI agent was arrested Sunday following a pursuit that started in Stafford County and ended in Prince William County, police said.

Stafford Sheriff’s Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies went to Stafford Marketplace at 7:42 p.m. in response to a disturbance. A crew was preparing to do work in the parking lot when someone approached a black Honda SUV and asked the driver to move the vehicle.

The driver responded by flashing a badge and pointing a gun at the worker. Deputies G.A. Haney, R.L. Hubbard and F.A. Marinez responded to a 911 call, and the driver sped away.

The suspect drove on Garrisonville Road and U.S. 1 before heading north on Interstate 95. The suspect got up to 88 mph during the chase and flashed an FBI badge at deputies during the pursuit, police said.

The deputies attempted to stop the fleeing suspect with a maneuver known as a rolling roadblock. That failed, but Haney was able to stop the vehicle a few miles into Prince William by intentionally striking it.

Nicholas Rudolph, 49, of no fixed address, also known as Regina Nichole, was taken into custody and charged with eluding, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, impersonating a law enforcement officer and brandishing a firearm. Rudolph was placed in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.

A BB gun was recovered from Rudolph’s pocket and assorted fake FBI credentials were seized from the vehicle, Kimmitz said. The FBI was informed about the incident.