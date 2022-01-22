Police allege man left child to go on North Stafford theft spree

A Manassas man is facing multiple charges after police said he went on a theft spree in North Stafford after leaving a child alone in a Stafford residence.

Sheriff's Maj. Shawn Kimmitz said deputies E.R. Houde and C.C. Crossett went to St. George's Estates subdivision shortly before 3 a.m. after a resident reported that items had been stolen from his vehicle, including a knife with an inscription.

The deputies began scouring the area and discovered other victims. One resident gave deputies doorbell camera footage of a suspect trying to get into his car, giving police a description of the suspect that included a distinctive green sweatshirt.

Houde and Crosset later went to the Sheetz on Garrisonville road and spotted a man matching the suspect on the camera footage coming out of the store. More than $2,500 worth of stolen items were found in his vehicle, including the knife taken from the initial caller. Ammunition and a pellet gun were also found in the vehicle.

Kimmitz said that during the investigation, deputies learned that the suspect had left an 8-year-old child alone while he went out stealing. A deputy went to the home to supervise the child until the mother could take custody.

Scott Anthony Madden, 30, was charged with tampering with a vehicle, possession of illegal drugs, larceny, possession of burglary tools and possession of a weapon by a felon. Kimmitz said other charges are pending.

Madden is being held in the Rappahannock Regional Jail.